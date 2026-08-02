Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon
Always the Horizon: Interviews from the Wasteland
An Interview With Leo Davis Aurini
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An Interview With Leo Davis Aurini

A discussion running from AI to Left-Handed Magic and a Latinized Kabbalah to the Cognitive Revolutions in biological history6 and AI Model Collapse
Copernican's avatar
Copernican

I would like to thank Leo M.J. Aurini for taking time out of his day to share a podcast with me and sit down for an interview. He engaged with me in some fascinating discussions regarding the Kaballah, Artificial Intelligence, the modern Cultural Zeitgeist, and more. Please tune in. Links to the additional content are below, as is a link to:

Links to our YouTube Channels:

My YouTube channel (where the conversation is also hosted)

Leo (or Davis) Aurini’s YouTube channel

Links to articles discussed:

The following are additional links to related material that we discussed during the course of the podcast. I highly recommend examining several of them if you have the inclination or time.

  • Frontier Culture and Cowboy Mystics

American Superiority: A Lonesome Frontier Culture

Copernican
·
Jul 4
American Superiority: A Lonesome Frontier Culture

Many years ago, I engaged with a series called “The Mythology of the American West,” where I was presented with an interesting analysis: the divergence between the words “Lonely” and “Lonesome.” According to the discussion, “Lonely” holds a decidedly negative connotation. Lonely means that a person feels cut off, separated from others, and socially isol…

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  • Unified Model Collapse Theory

Urban Bugmen and AI Model Collapse: A Unified Theory

Copernican
·
November 13, 2025
Urban Bugmen and AI Model Collapse: A Unified Theory

This is a longer article because I’m trying to flesh out a complex idea. Similar to my article on the nature of human sapience, this is well worth the read.

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  • To Be Hero X, the first set of popular works that approaches social media as a real philosophical force of human culture.

An Animated Experiment in Social Mythology: To Be Hero X

Copernican
·
Apr 8
An Animated Experiment in Social Mythology: To Be Hero X

Mythopoeia

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List of Books, other substackers, and theories discussed:

  • The Book Theurgia

  • The work of John Carter in coining the term Sand Demon to describe AI systems.

  • The work of Feral Historian who is one of the most interesting internet cranks out there, though most of his work is on youtube under his youtube channel (of the same name) where he produced an excellent review of Camp of the Saints.

  • The book Starmaker as a post-materialist form of spiritualism in the way that it approaches the question of divinity over galactic time scales.

[Book Review] Starmaker

[Book Review] Starmaker

Copernican
·
July 14, 2024
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  • The book Camp of the Saints as the most important piece of dystopian fiction of the late 20th century.

How Western Civilization Ended | Camp of the Saints

How Western Civilization Ended | Camp of the Saints

Copernican
·
Jun 19
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The Latinized Kaballah images that I generated:

These two images were generated during the conversation discussing latinized translations of the traditional Kaballah.

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