Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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Copernican
Sep 2, 2025

A substacker who wished to remain anonymous made the following comment:

"I’ve often told my family that as much as I like my progressive friends, if we ever had concentration camps for folks like us, I think as I was led off to the Camp they would say I deserved it."

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Sable
Sep 2, 2025

This makes sense of the odd placement of New Age beliefs that do not pattern well with the pagan structures they claim. A lot of the New Agers in Progressive Liberal circles react to what they perceive as chaos in an animistic way rather than a properly pagan one. This track of reengagement with the spiritual is accelerating their corrupted transfiguration. The deification of self is evident, but there is an awful lot of admission to being puny gods.

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