Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon
Always the Horizon: Interviews from the Wasteland
Page Zaplendam: Amelia Counter-Revolution
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Page Zaplendam: Amelia Counter-Revolution

An interview with Page Zaplendam about the Amelia Counter-Revolution Anthology
Copernican's avatar
Copernican
May 05, 2026

During this interview, I had the opportunity to sit down with one of the contributors and editors of the Amelia Counter Revolution anthology, Page Zaplendam. The discussion meanders through philosophy, the psychology of progressives, writing, the artistry of authorship, and more!

Page Zaplendam ‘s bibliography can be found here on Amazon for those interested.

Amelia Counterrevolution can be found here on Amazon1.

During our discussion, we covered the following topics:

  • The Psychology of Progressives and Progressivism2

  • The History of the Culture War3

  • The New Irish Republican Army car-bombing in 20264

  • The book, the Flying Inn, a 1914 political-fantasy book about a Europe overtaken by Islamic law by G.K. Chesterton 5

  • Technological Slavery, a piece by the notorious philosopher Theodore Kaczynski6

  • The new AI-using rocket-tech company LEAP 717

  • The book Ride Sally Ride by Douglas Wilson8

The video has, of course, also been posted to YouTube and is available on my associated YouTube channel. Please subscribe to my YouTube series with this link.

1

Amelia Counterrevolution, Tales from the Lemurverse Anthology Two

2
Progressivism is Haunted by Demons

Progressivism is Haunted by Demons

Copernican
·
September 1, 2025
Read full story
3
15 Years of Conflict: A Review of the Culture War

15 Years of Conflict: A Review of the Culture War

Copernican
·
May 23, 2025
Read full story
4

Direct link to Euronews on the New IRA car bomb blast in Northern Ireland

5

Direct link to Amazon for The Flying Inn

6

Direct link to Amazon for Technological Slavery by Theadore J. Kaczynski

7

A direct link to the website LEAP 71 and associated radical, almost organic, productions of experimental (and functional) new rocket engines

8

A direct link to Amazon for the book Ride Sally Ride by Douglas Wilson

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