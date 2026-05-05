Page Zaplendam: Amelia Counter-Revolution

During this interview, I had the opportunity to sit down with one of the contributors and editors of the Amelia Counter Revolution anthology, Page Zaplendam. The discussion meanders through philosophy, the psychology of progressives, writing, the artistry of authorship, and more!
Page Zaplendam ‘s bibliography can be found here on Amazon for those interested.
Amelia Counterrevolution can be found here on Amazon1.
During our discussion, we covered the following topics:
The Psychology of Progressives and Progressivism2
The History of the Culture War3
The New Irish Republican Army car-bombing in 20264
The book, the Flying Inn, a 1914 political-fantasy book about a Europe overtaken by Islamic law by G.K. Chesterton 5
Technological Slavery, a piece by the notorious philosopher Theodore Kaczynski6
The new AI-using rocket-tech company LEAP 717
The book Ride Sally Ride by Douglas Wilson8
The video has, of course, also been posted to YouTube and is available on my associated YouTube channel. Please subscribe to my YouTube series with this link.
Amelia Counterrevolution, Tales from the Lemurverse Anthology Two
A direct link to the website LEAP 71 and associated radical, almost organic, productions of experimental (and functional) new rocket engines