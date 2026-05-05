Page Zaplendam: Amelia Counter-Revolution

During this interview, I had the opportunity to sit down with one of the contributors and editors of the Amelia Counter Revolution anthology, Page Zaplendam. The discussion meanders through philosophy, the psychology of progressives, writing, the artistry of authorship, and more!

Page Zaplendam ‘s bibliography can be found here on Amazon for those interested.

Amelia Counterrevolution can be found here on Amazon.

During our discussion, we covered the following topics:

The Psychology of Progressives and Progressivism

The History of the Culture War

The New Irish Republican Army car-bombing in 2026

The book, the Flying Inn, a 1914 political-fantasy book about a Europe overtaken by Islamic law by G.K. Chesterton

Technological Slavery, a piece by the notorious philosopher Theodore Kaczynski

The new AI-using rocket-tech company LEAP 71

The book Ride Sally Ride by Douglas Wilson