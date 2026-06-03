Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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Spoon's avatar
Spoon
14hEdited

The blue claws of the machine chaining the pale white hand of the virtuous fallen needs to be painted as a mural on the side of every building in Britain

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4 replies by Copernican and others
Curious George's avatar
Curious George
9h

"The whole affair was then swept under the rug for three years during the police investigation after Nowak died."

The murder was December 3, 2025. Not three years ago.

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2 replies by Copernican and others
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