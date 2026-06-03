Little introduction needs to be made regarding the murder of Henry Nowak at this point. Nonetheless, I’ll briefly reiterate the overview of what occurred in the United Kingdom last year.

An 18-year-old kid in the UK was violently murdered by a Sikh migrant. Sikhs are in a unique position in the UK as they have a special religious exemption: unlike actual English people, Sikhs are allowed to carry their ceremonial knives. The Sikh man, named Vickrum Digwa, attacked Nowak, and stabbed him several times in the chest. The police were called while Nowak attempted to escape the attack. Upon arrival, the Indian Sikh lied quite fluently and told the police that Nowak had engaged in “racism” and engaged in a “racist attack.” In response, the police handcuffed Nowak, and read him his rights. When Nowak told the police he’d been stabbed, their response was a glib “I don’t think you have,” visible blood at the scene and on his clothing notwithstanding. Nowak died in handcuffs while the police carefully and respectfully took a statement from the Sikh.

His last words were, interestingly enough, “I Can’t Breathe.”

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The whole affair was then swept under the rug for months during the police investigation after Nowak died. Since the court case has proceeded, the Sikh community has rallied around the murderer. The Sikh’s mother was found to have concealed evidence and lied in her police statements, and the Sikh who performed the action was sentenced after the bond hearing to 21 years in prison. Likely he’ll be up for very early parole if the history of the British justice system is any barometer to go by.

You will note that, with the exclusion of specifically naming the perpetrator, I will use the term “The Sikh” for the rest of the article. To emphasize the point that I am making here. The problem isn’t the individual who committed the murder. The problem is a two-tier policing system. The problem is a hostile migrant horde. The problem is a bureaucracy that hate’s it’s own people. The problem is not a man; it’s the migrants who should never have been permitted into the West in the first place. The real problems seem overwhelmingly impersonal…

The Response

The response has been a few riots by British men, and a few more riots by the Indian and Sikh migrants that have invaded the UK. Different neighborhoods fall on different sides due to tribal allegiances. As one might imagine, the police have of course cracked down on the English rioters as hard as they dare, while providing significant deference to the foreign horde. The Beast of Liberalism hates its own people, and welcomes whole flotillas of foreigners to wipe away Europe.

It seems that the Saxon does not wish to absorb yet another indignity foisted upon him. An excellent observation from the bodycam footage shows the Sikh wearing his ceremonial dagger during the murder. The police never thought to question him, never thought to check and see if Nowak was injured. Because the Sikh cried “racism” he became a holy man that liberalism could no longer touch.

Building Political Momentum

Riots have been growing over the last few years in the UK when incidents like this occur. Nigel Farage addressed the incident in a youtube video here. Referring it as a “moment to take a long hard look at ourselves and the country that we’ve become.” He proceeds to say, “All the values and standards of living in a free country, where everyone is judged equally before the law, have been trashed and thrown away.” Nigel Farage demands that “the police complaints operation, the IOPC, needs to get to the bottom of this and produce a report very very quickly.” He also states that the sentencing is unacceptable, as the sentencing of the Sikh was less severe than the minimum recommended for a sustained, aggressive, murderous assault.

Nigel knows how to fix this: file some more reports. Maybe even reprimand a judge for being too lenient. That will surely bring back the murdered man, make whole his family, and un-rape and un-murder the children that have been attacked over the years by numerous violent psychos imported from the third world by domestic traitors. What a British solution: file another report about it.

Kier Starmer took another position. He condemned Nigel Farage for “Whipping up” division against the wishes of Nowak’s family. He believes “Nigel Farages Reacion” is the “wrong reaction.” We wouldn’t want division at a time like this. What we really need to do is respect the wishes of the cucked cowards whose son was killed and who took no flesh or blood from the offending Sikh as recompense. Who were cowed by government processes and report filing. Those are the people whose feelings we should be worried about. We would hate for the Sikh community to feel threatened.

To be honest, I agree with Kier Starmer. Nigel Farage’s reaction is the wrong reaction

Rupert Lowe, an MP of the “far-right” British Reform party, is getting closer to the correct reaction when it comes to this murderous Sikh, his community, and the managerial bureaucracy that brought them here and protected them.

That said, I think Rupert Lowe is also heavily couching his language for fear of public backlash, or getting arrested for “inflaming racial tensions.”

Personalize the Offense

I recently watched an excellent video by Feral Historian where he reviewed the book Altered Carbon. The general topic of the video discusses how immortality fundamentally fractures the human condition and, by proxy, the human species. Embedded in that is an excellent philosophical proposition regarding a case for morality in the face of impersonal organizations: In the face of bureaucrats just doing their jobs, in the face of police simply enacting policy. In the face of a government merely requesting that you protest peacefully and not “whip up” division.

Government bureaucrats and the billionaire elites don’t see us as individual people. They see us as pieces on their chessboard that can be manipulated, cowed, coerced, or sacrificed for immediate gain. These massive enterprises, and the individual managers and corporate cogs, consider it an impersonal matter-of-course when our children are murdered, and when justice is ignored to favor diversity over restitution.

Maybe it is impersonal. But maybe it should be made personal. It’s not merely a government mandate that’s come down from on high. You don’t need to sit there and say “aw shucks, I guess that’s what the court says” as if it’s a final ruling from God. Would you sit by idly if your daughter’s rapist was standing in front of you? Would you do that if it was your son’s murderer? Maybe you would.

Coward.

Maybe you shouldn’t.

Perhaps, as a people, we can no longer accept an absolution through detachment. This ill is being done to you, and the cogs in the machine… the police officers that fail to enforce, the judges that exonerate, and the bureaucrats that enable, have also done this, personally, to you. That is you, the individual.

For you, it is personal. Maybe it should be personal. Maybe you should be angry.

To quote the book (and Feral Historian):

“The personal, as everyone’s so fucking fond of saying, is political. So if some idiot politician, some power player, tries to execute policies that harm you or harm those you care about, TAKE IT PERSONALLY. Get angry. The Machinery of Justice will not serve you here— it is slow and cold and it is theirs, hardware and soft-. Only the little people suffer at the hands of justice; the creatures of power slide out from under with a wink and a grin. If you want justice, you will have to claw it from them. Make it PERSONAL. Do as much damage as you can. GET YOUR MESSAGE ACROSS. That way you stand a far better chance of being taken seriously next time. Of being considered dangerous. And make no mistake about this: being taken seriously, being considered dangerous, marks the difference, the ONLY difference in their eyes between the players and the little people.”

I’d argue that the last sentence would have read better as:

“And make no mistake about this: Being taken seriously, being considered dangerous, marks the difference, the ONLY difference in their eyes between those who are the players and those who are the game.”

This is how the migrants play in our homelands; it’s why our governments treat them with soft gloves and a delicate touch. They wouldn’t want to start a riot. They wouldn’t want to see their cities burnt to the ground or their roads blocked. Yet for the English in Britain, for the White men in the United States, there is casual indifference. A directed hammer of the law that strikes only where one of our people dare raise their head.

We’ve been trained not to be dangerous, taught that we will be treated fairly before the law if we follow processes. Do you believe that? Of course, public opinion is important, but only if public opinion has teeth. A toothless public is a game, not a player.

We see this mentality of personalizing wrongdoing in characters like Luigi Mangioni, who, when dicked over by United Healthcare, took it personally. He then responded to it personally. Keep in mind, that these actions send shockwaves through the corporate world. They’re not Gods; they’re just assholes with enough money to buy a yacht. The forced reminder that they, too, could bleed was a slap in the face few of them were prepared for.

In the world we exist in today, there is a benefit to personalizing these proverbial cogs in the spiritual context of our politics. Every cog in the machine, every corrupt official, every progressive loudmouth is seen not as independent, but as an instance of the larger corrupting influence. A face of the Beast whose goal is the destruction of our people, homelands, and spirits.

Hopefully political momentum in the UK can continue to build. The British people are slowly learning that their enforcers are unarmed, weak, and outnumbered. That’s a good start. The British people are slowly approaching the point that Solzhenitsyn spoke of. Many who are arrested for “offensive tweets” and later sentenced to prison find themselves in majority-Islamic jails. Many are killed in prison, tortured by Muslim inmates, or maimed; leaving prison only years later, with permanent scars and broken spirits.

What would you do when the British bobbies politely knock on your door, and a scrawny unarmed man and his 5’ female sidekick tell you they’re going to arrest you for tweeting something they found offensive? What are the chances you get out of the British-Islamic prison system alive? Is it worth the gamble to go quietly?

I hope the English people win this spiritual war. I hope all of us little people regain a seat at the political table. Doing so requires teeth. Many of us must act as if it is our children’s lives on the line, because they are. To them (the foreign hordes, bureaucrats, billionaires, judges, and most politicians), it’s personal. They hate you personally. Turnabout is fair play.

Keep this image in mind when such dilemmas come for you in your life. It isn’t impersonal; it is personal, and when these bureaucrats, billionaires, and geriatrics threaten you and your family, take it personally.