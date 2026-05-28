I’ve been working on a little project over the last few weeks. This is the first short story that I’ll publish here. There’s also an associated YouTube video and an associated soundtrack published as an additional YouTube video. After seeing some of the work that The Brothers Krynn have done, I wanted to get in on the action. I’m working on a long-form novel, and if you’re interested in aiding me in continued work, consider a paid subscription. [Aggressively jangles cup for change.] I elected to put this together as a radio show with background noises, music, and voice-overs for each character. There’s a second version of only the ambient background soundtrack for those who might prefer to read the story themselves. I used AI for the visual art, animation, and voice-overs. It cost me over $100 to pay and many hours of prompting. While I’m no Skyebrows, I think it turned out relatively well. While imperfect, I lack the funds to hire an animation studio to make an hour-long episode for me. Doing so would also be fun at some point if the opportunity ever emerges.

Youtube Video

Ambient Audio Soundtrack

Staring Down Dusk

Thick storm winds left a trace of bittersweet ichor dripping from where window panes hadn’t been properly battened into position. Martin took a deep breath and watched huddled forms of hooded figures walking along causeways beneath the tall glass of his lab. He looked to his colleague and spoke as a gust of nascent wind-borne corruption smeared itself against the glass. “The storms are only going to get worse, the people out there will only grow fewer and further apart.”

Constantine shook her head, “I can’t for a moment accept your assertion that this is an ethical response.”

Martin sighed, “Do you have a better alternative? Further development requires sponsorship and fiscal support. The power lines have to be repaired, the techs have to be paid, and no one wants to try and scrape a living out of that cold soil.”

Constantine turned and looked at the enormous tanks and contraptions littering the laboratory. “I still don’t think it’s right. Aren’t you worried about some legislation or… something? Do you think your myriad of grand children will exalt you as a hero for this?”

“They’ll be alive, they’ll have their own problems to cope with. At least we’ll have a next generation. Besides, who would step in? It’s not like any government, even local, would act without approval from one of our operations officers.” Martin put a hand on Constantine's shoulder, turning her to the window. “The problem isn’t out there, it’s in here. Those survivors out there aren’t our people. Honestly, they really never were. How many of us are actually active and productive these days? Sixty million? Maybe less. Imagine what two hundred million dedicated workers could do to rebuild. Imagine what a billion could do. Brilliant people who weren’t subject to those external stressors in their youth, a billion of our people. That’s what it is, we saw the decline in our younger days first occur slowly, then quickly. It has to do with basic biological function: when stressors are high, populations shrink, and we’ve been doing a damn good job keeping stress high in our population for a long, long time. You’ve got two or three generations now each with a lower standard of living than their parents had, each trying to scrape by. Even the migrant population numbers fell off a cliff ten years ago. Civilizations require people, millions of people, highly specialized people.”

Constantine shook her head, “I can’t believe I’m considering agreeing with you.”

Martin ran several fingers through his thinning hair, “I already have approval from the board.”

“Of course you do. You wouldn’t have brought it up if there was anything I could do to stop you.”

The windows of his glorified hovel were scarcely effective in keeping the corruption out. The brine-storms were getting worse. Horatio rummaged through his barren fridge, before eventually giving up. Harsh air whistling through the cracks of his window prompted him to use one of his last rolls of tape; placing a new layer at the panes’ base where it intersected ancient wood. The whole building had been slowly inculcated by heady ichor like a discoloring cathedral of wax. The overhead light in his one room apartment flickered for a moment as distant electrical lines distended in the storm.

The turbulent winds had drawn him from sleep, a drowning man gasping for consciousness. Despite irritation in his stomach, Horatio admired the pounding oily rain. The brine-storms were a time of both opportunity and danger, and for the same reasons: patrol drones of the capital police couldn’t operate in the harsh conditions. Not only did the aerosol coat their props, it also halted all wireless transmissions. Something in the brine absorbed and scattered signals; even hardline connections were hampered during storms like this.

Horatio brushed his teeth with acrid-tasting water and wiped his face. As he stretched sore muscles, he glanced at his router attached to a loose cable in the wall. “Piece’o shit.” he grumbled as the little light indicating a network connection stubbornly blinked a sickly red. No more talking online, at least not until the storm passes. Outside his window, he could see a few hooded figures moving between buildings whilst trying to avoid the wind, not that it did them much good. Even a light wind was enough to knock those tiny toxic droplets into the eyes and lungs.

Between the total shutdown of digital communications and his aching belly, Horatio decided it was a good time to visit Mac’s. He could grab some food and maybe see some old friends. Staying at home, there was nothing to do but read some water-stained books, and he wasn’t much one for reading. Nah, he’d much rather be chatting with some of his idiot friends online, or failing that, making plans with his other idiot friends at Mac’s. Besides, Mac’s had a better digital connection. From there, he’d at least be able to look up how long this storm would last, maybe make other plans to take advantage of it if the storm was a long one. Having set his plans, Horatio donned a heavy oiled canvas jacket and flipped the hood over his head. The canvas cloak had been a gift from his late mother when the storms had begun nearly a decade back... when times were still good, or at least better than they were now. It sat squarely on his shoulders with a wide mantle that helped separate the interior from the corrupting winds. The jacket also helped prevent the drones from seeing the little revolver he carried in an old holster near the small of his back.

Horatio didn’t have a lot of positive memories of blue skies to look back on, fewer now. When his mother had died, she’d left him her home in the country, but those memories were colored by the fact that he’d been forced to sell the land just to pay for the estate taxes that had been levied against it. His one chance to move into the interior was up in smoke like a burnt book because some bureaucrat wanted an upgraded community server farm, or city park. When Horatio stepped through the red, rusted door of his building, there was nothing to defend his face from the eye-watering storm but a simple bandana and a pair of glasses.

City structures rose like monuments to a time long gone, appearing through the haze on either side of the street. Horatio had grown up here, but sometimes even he found himself lost during storms; forced to resort to reading nearby street signs. It felt dead or overgrown, each of these gigantic structures of concrete and steel and glass discolored by dripping layers of ichor coating their outsides and slowly becoming embedded deep in the structure until it became difficult to tell where the waxy froth ended and the structural components began. It had been like this most of the last decade, the population mostly evaporating into one-room apartments or moving far inland. He’d never become used to it. Cars were a rare sight in the storm. The stuff coated cameras and windshields alike. Only a few drivers these days paid through the nose for that special anti-stick coating that sloughed off the corrupting ichor gel like oil would water. Horatio listened to music through wired earbuds while he walked through the wind-blown mist, his eyes and lungs burned with every step. A quarter mile wasn’t that far in clear weather, but it was about the limit of the distance he was willing to walk during a storm. By the time he arrived at Mac’s, Horatio could taste a bit of blood trickling down the back of his throat, and his eyes burned. He absently wondered if the putrid storms were the reason he’d stopped seeing cockroaches in any of the buildings he’d lived in over the last few years.

Mac’s was in a basement, and unlike the rest of the structure, well kept with double doors to keep out the worst of the storm. Horatio passed a few vehicles and one large van before descending the windy old wood stairs and entering. Lights here flickered the same as at home, but the company was better, and it was with relief that he once again breathed clear air. Horatio immediately noticed the smell of fried food. Just over a dozen people were inside, many of them sticky and forlorn just like him. Groups of people congregated around a few different tables and the bar itself. Battery-powered lanterns in the center of each table created hazy shadows against the ancient-looking brick walls.

“Walked ‘ere again?” Asked Marcine as she watched Horatio hang his jacket and remove his completely ruined bandana. Marcine had been here since before Horatio had begun frequenting the place. She was a scrappy old woman who, despite her small stature, commanded respect from the regulars. He knew she had some relation to Mac, but couldn’t remember what it was, maybe a cousin?

“Yea, I walked ‘ere.” responded Horatio. “I’m not ‘bout to try driving in that mess. Every week they seem to get worse. Y’know how long this one’ll be?”

Marcine shrugged, “Kelly knows, Think e’s planning something over there.” She gestured to a table set against one of the walls where a number of Horatios’ acquaintances sat in conversation.

Horatio waved to the small group. “Guess I’ll ask ‘em then.”

“You ordering a drink?” Asked Marcine as Horatio was about to walk off into the bar.

Horatio nodded, “Yeah, and food too. I ‘aven’t eaten since yesterday.”

“Ye can pay for it…?”

Horatio nodded again, “I should be set for the rest of the month. Not like I’m trying to support a family.”

Marcine shook her head, “Don’t think no one is out here.”

After receiving a mug and a fried chunk of meat and potatoes, thereby ensuring the continued operation of the tavern, Horatio walked across the stained floor to where a few of his friends sat. Kelly, Monte, and some girl that Horatio didn’t recognize were conversing in quiet tones.

“Planning to get into trouble without me?” Asked Horatio.

“You weren’t ‘ere.” Responded Kelly with a smile. “Good to ‘ave you though. Hardline says that the storm might last until tomorrow night. Makes for a good opportunity.”

“They’re gett’n longer.” Said Monte.

“There’s no changing that.” Said the new girl.

Horatio eyed her. She didn’t look like she was from this part of the town, no stains on her skin and clothes that came off as just a little bit too nice and cosmopolitan. “Where’s you from?” He asked.

“Ayy!” Said Kelly, “she’s the one what got us this project we’re working on. So you be nice.”

“I’m from Metropol,” said the girl, “my name is Alescia.”

“O‘course you are.” said Horatio acidly. “Come to stomp on the rest of us, or are you content to just sit here and drink like you belong ‘ere?”

“I mean, we’re all just people doing the best we can, right?”

“Best we do is survive, while the best that you do is make it harder for us. First yer votes went and destroyed where you come from, then you come here to trash our homes too.” Said Horatio.

“We’re not all like that,” said Alescia defensively. “Some of us originally left because-”

“Even if you didn’t vote for it, you did nothing to stop this rolling disaster. Just run away from your problems, then arrive somewhere new like locusts because your shining city didn’t work out. Ye destroy the place you lived in, then you come here to destroy what little is left of ours.”

“This place ‘aint so nice either,” said Monte.

“It didn’t used to be like this, used to be able to afford a decent place to live. Used to be able to inherit the family farm without paying an arm an’ a leg in taxes,” Horatio countered. “Idiots, who like in Metropol, destroyed what was built over generations because they wanted to be nice and take in the needy. Where did that get you? Here. To what’s left of our city, while your old stronghold rots away. It was twits like this that brought the police drones because they were terrified of having to defend themselves. Now every move you make is watched by some algorithm, while the place they used to live in has a tenth the population it once did, damn well would have done the same to us if these storms hadn’t started and driven out all those oversensitive, self-righteous, useless twats. Those police drones didn’t do so well in the brine out here, did they?”

Kelly slammed his hand down on the table. “Horatio, enough. Either you shut your trap and deal with it, or get out. We got a job to do. She had some useful notes on one of those warehouses from the Herrsching site. They moved a good rock of gear in and out of it, might be our chance to find some high-value goods before they’re placed under proper lock and key again. What do you think?”

“The Herrsching site?” Asked Horatio. He looked at Alescia again, with her flowery clothes and cosmopolitan name. “What’s in it for you?”

“I was fired a few weeks ago. I still know the way in, and they won’t update their security codes until the end of the month. It’s either that or live on the street, and all their external surveillance stops working in a storm. I get a cut of what we find. I think they have proper radios, cellphones, maybe even weapons or ammunition, or masks. All that will fetch at least a month’s rent out here in the-.”

She stopped herself and looked at Horatio, who finished the sentence for her. “The badlands. Unlike Metropol, we ‘ave no reason to be ashamed of who we are.”

“Her and I go back. You can complain all day,” said Monte. “After we’re done. Right now, look.”

Horatio watched as Kelly scooted his digital tablet over so it was easier to see Horatio glanced over the device and then looked back at Alescia. “A building layout? And why should I trust you?” He pawed at the tablet display a little to get a good view of the structure.

Alescia nodded. “I worked in the Westend labs before they laid me off. Me and Montague grew up together, he can back me. We were cousins.”

Horatio looked over at Monte, who nodded his heavy jaw. “That’s why you’re ‘ere then? Need help salvaging one of the Hersching corporate sites?”

“It’s not fully abandoned,” corrected Alescia, “After some conversion to storage, this westside warehouse has been pretty much ignored for months now. Not much security inside or out. But you’ll find plenty of salvageable equipment.”

“Y’know what it’s like on a salvage run?” Asked Horatio.

Alescia shook her head.

“You’re talking about long hikes in the storm. Once the weather cleared unexpectedly, I had to spend an entire day lying face down in a ditch so I wouldn’t get caught. They think we’re just petty criminals; they couldn’t give two shits if we can get enough to eat or not. They thought they’d just give us a roof over our ‘eads and that’d be enough. That we would never want for anything. ‘Course then the storms started, and now everything’s gone to shit. We’re not animals.” Horatio said angrily. “We can’t be kept as pets.”

Alescia didn’t say anything; it was hard to read her expression in the dim light, but Horatio thought he could see a hint of pain there. Good.

The following hour was spent making plans as the wind lightened outside. Of course that didn’t reduce by one iota the rate that ichor accumulated on the exterior of the high windows. The airborne malaise stuck like warm wax and slowly dripped down, leaving stained trails. Monte’s van could take them to the edge of the industrial district, where they could conceal it in an abandoned garage. From there, they’d be on foot to try and rescue any valuables they could find. Mac’s front was the tavern, but he was also a friend that could help them turn over any illicit equipment they pilfered. What few taverns like his remained were all closely tied to the underground economy.

Most of the old sites in the city had been picked clean in the last year or two. A fresh, poorly guarded warehouse, though? That would be like the good old days, back when Horatio was practically swimming in cash compared to now. He used to be able to walk into the tavern with a girl on each arm. Of course, eventually, the big corporate heads got wise and moved their warehouses away from the coast. The girls and money quickly followed. Of the original population, scarce few remained out here in the shells of cities, too stubborn or too poor to leave. Nothing left now but lost souls like him and Monte, and the freelancer gangs between cities. Everyone of any class had gone up onto the mountains to escape the acidic storms welling up from the sea and slammed shut the tolerant and accepting doors behind them. Horatio wondered how they’d weather the ever-worsening storms and wondered what would become of them all. It didn’t matter; there was a payday on the table, worry about the here and now.

A raised shout from the tavern door roused the four of them. A pair of men in ichor-stained jumpsuits entered the establishment and removed both their respirators. Capital Security. The lawmen could be after just about anyone in there for any myriad of reasons. “Hell,” said Horatio, glancing at the three sitting with him. “Y’think they’re after us?”

Monte shrugged nonchalantly, but carefully moved his heavy frame to the edge of his seat while Kelly lithely did the same. Alescia withdrew the tablet from the table and sealed it inside a plastic case on the off chance they’d have to make a sudden egress from the establishment. The two security officers walked into the room as nearly all of the dozen or so inhabitants halted their conversations and watched, wondering who it was that had gotten caught with their face on camera.

The two security men walked up behind a scrawny fellow who was sitting at the table next to Horatio’s coterie. The entire room silently observed as the man glanced between the security officers and the door.

“Don’t try it.” Said an officer gruffly.

That’s all he managed to get out before pandemonium erupted in the Tavern.

“How mad do you think Marcine and Mac will be?” Asked Monte as he drove the heavy van down narrow roads between buildings that looked like decaying sculptures slowly sinking back into the earth.

“Well, they won’t be mad at us.” Said Kelly. “We had nothing to do with it.”

“… this time.” Mumbled Horatio. “Who the hell hides a flashbang in their pocket?”

“Apparently Tom does.” Said Monte.

“Did you see if he got away?”

Alescia looked up from the digital tablet she was holding in the back of the van, “I didn’t, did any of you?”

Kelly shook his head, “Don’t think he did.”

“Fuckin’ idiot.”

Horatio was sitting in the passenger’s seat, his eyes still watering, first from the explosive flash in the Tavern, and now from the heady ichor fumes spilling out of the broken air vent of the van. Him and everyone else had scattered once the fight began. Horatio was just happy that they hadn’t been the target of the investigation. Whatever trouble Tom was in, it wasn’t their business, and if they caught him, he’d end up in the penitentiary as a corporate terrorist for a long god damn time.

Monte’s normal rugged look was even worse for wear as he’d caught a punch in the nose as smoke and light filled room. A little blood dripped down from a cracked lip into the stubble on his chin.

“Laws are just for when the sky is clear.” Said Horatio to no one in particular.

“That’s what they say.”

“Wait, we’re doing this now? Don’t you need to prepare, get equipment?” Asked Alescia, “What about the brawl?”

“Got ‘erything we need’s in the van. Anyway, a brawl’s the perfect time to go.” Said Kelly, “If the capital police are all called because one of their guys got wounded, it’ll eat up half the officers in the city sorting that mess out. They won’t be done finishing paperwork for hours. Heck, the remnants of the city police might even show up to a crowd that big, what little remains of them.”

Horatio kept his eyes on the road as the old vehicle clanked and rumbled around him. He was in a particularly sour mood, given that he’d only had the opportunity to finish eating about half of the food he’d paid for. Hot meals weren’t cheap these days as government relief packages grew fewer and further between. Stupid, useless capital government, all they were good for was guarding warehouses of their goods. When he’d been a child, whole ships the size of skyscrapers had carried trade goods daily, and now he hadn’t seen one in months. Horatio wondered if they’d found some other method of transporting the stuff, or if they just gave up on long-distance trade. Didn’t really matter; he was sure he could find out if he cared to look it up. But he didn’t. This was his home now, for good or ill, mostly ill.

What would have been a twenty-minute ride in fair weather was nearly an hour in the storm. They had to stop a few times to clear the windshield and check the street signs to make sure they were where they thought they were. During those occasions, Monte would utter empty promises to his old engine to get it fixed as soon as the parts were available. While traveling, they only passed eight other cars, and two of those had been security vehicles heading for Mac’s. Alescia seemed to grow progressively more nervous during the ride, made sense, thought Horatio: this was her first time. For the rest of them, though, they’d been living this life so long that they were almost following a routine. What had started as a few crimes of opportunity became a method of survival when the life of the city was slowly bled white by the cancerous mists and storms.

“I think... yeah, that’s it. I found this place on Street View a while back, and it was a bit run-down even back when the pictures were taken. What do you think?” Asked Kelly as the van approached a shelled-out husk of an old garage.

Most of the buildings collected a sheen of ichor over time, but generally it dripped down the windows and inculcated the wood and stone, unlikely to have permeated within. This building looked like it was made of the stuff, a pitted pustule that had never been touched by human craftsmen, instead having grown out of the dreary storm winds like some malignant tumor. All the rough edges had been rounded by layer upon layer of waxy sheen. A dim streetlight, itself half obscured in the fog, flickered in front of the structure.

“That big door is just barely hanging on,” Horatio observed. “Knock it open ‘n we’ll have a good spot to put the van. What’s the backside like?”

“Same as the’front, I think,” said Kelly. “Big door in the back, half crusted over. See that fence line there? That’s the normal security line, during a storm this’s about as empty as it gets. From here it’s less than a half mile inside their wire to the warehouse.”

Horatio looked at Monte before turning around to talk. “Listen, new girl, Alescia, this is rough. I don’t know what business you got hammered by to end up with your cute ass dropped by the oligarchs. Sure sucks when you have to work for your supper, don’t it? Places like this ‘s mostly abandoned, but not always. You do what we say, when we say it. You don’t ask how or why. You shut your mouth and do as you’re told, and you won’t end up in a penitentiary or labor camp for the rest of your days. It’s dirty work, you’re gonna bleed, and if you complain, we’ll leave your ass out there. The outsides are abandoned in storms, but there’s drones and security trips all over in the wire. That’s why we don’t go in unarmed. Some cagey catches us or some ticker tags us, and we’re done. So you do as you’re told. ‘Aight?”

Alescia briefly glanced around the interior of the van and swallowed before nodding. “Yeah, I think I can handle that.”

“Good.” Said Horatio, “Now let’s kick down that door.”

It took only a few minutes for them to wedge a crowbar into a crack in the decaying metal and force it open enough to climb through and unlock it properly. Then Monte pulled the van inside and shut off the lights. After slamming the big garage door shut, the lot of them were left in darkness with only the rumble of corrupting wind outside.

“Won’t they see tracks that someone pulled in here?” Asked Alescia.

“Only if they’re lookin in the next fifteen or so.” Responded Kelly as he groped around for a flashlight. “Storms out here on the coasts aren’t like those little ones you’ve seen in the continent, love. They’ll wipe clean all trace of passage right quick.”

Horatio squinted as Kelly switched on the flashlight. “We gonna have enough room in here to put together the wagon?” He asked.

Monte shrugged, and opened the rear doors of the van. He pulled out four small rubber tires.

“See here, Alescia,” said Horatio. “When we head out, we try to nab all we can get our hands on, but it’s a long walk. Can’t follow the paths neither. Would be nice if security was so lax we could drive up, but we can’t. So we-”

Kelly and Monte began arguing over the wagon setup. Horatio rolled his eyes.

“Just… hang on. You need me to hold the light? Alescia, go hold the light for ‘em. I’ll pull the packs out. Anyway, going out there is easy, gett’n back with the loot’s the hard part.”

Alescia nodded and took hold of Kelly’s flashlight.

“I don’t think there’s windows in here,” said Kelly, “but if there are, keep the light away from them.”

“How long ago y’think this place was abandoned?” Asked Horatio.

“Well, it was run down when Kelly found it on street view, so quite a while. Maybe three or four years? Most of the buildings out here ‘re abandoned, most people are concentrated into the city core.”

“Yeah, figure so.” said Horatio. He looked at graffiti on the walls. It was unsteadily illuminated by Alescia as she attempted to hold the light on where Monte and Kelly were fiddling with the cart frame and attaching the wheels.

“Dammit!” Exclaimed Kelly as he knocked his elbow into a chunk of the wall which promptly cracked and fell to the ground.

“The hell’s that?” asked Horatio, looking at the newly revealed crevice.

“I dunno,” replied Kelly, “Why don’t you have a look while we get this damn pin in place?”

The grotto only extended a few feet into a rear-facing false-wall. It looked like some sort of closet or other room. It wasn’t until Horatio located a door to the outside of the garage that he realized he must be standing in some sort of gardening shed or something. The outer door had been so thoroughly covered by years of ichor resin that it hadn’t even been visible from the street. It was while he was thinking about what else might have gotten lost in the city, buried under countless layers of profane matter, that he noticed a number of old gardening implements stacked in the dimly lit back corner.

The wind was louder in here; the closet must have had thin walls. He could see ancient trickles of brine that formed little stalactites hanging from dusty rafters.

“Ay, Alescia, hand me the light for a minute.” Shouted Horatio over the storm outside.

“Don’t you dare!” Said Kelly, “we’ve nearly got it done.”

“Jus’ shine ‘er in here a second.”

After some cajoling, Horatio finally got some light to see by. “Shit guys! Ye see that?!”

“What, Where?” Asked Kelly, poking his head in the alcove. “Holy shit, are those proper masks?”

“Looks like,” said Horatio. “Couple of filters too. Hell yes. This’ll make life easier. I think these are the old K-25s from when those were still in production.”

Monte grunted approval to the group. “How many?”

“Looks like two, ‘nuff for a few of us anyway. This is going to hurt a lot less than last time.” Said Horatio. “You remember on the way back, you started throwing up?”

Kelly glanced at Alescia and then unconvincingly shook his head, denying the claim.

“Like hell man.” Said Horatio, “Even I nearly puked, I was coughing up blood for a few days after our last run, eyes was all bleary too.”

“That storm was awful, don’t know what the hell’s in the air make it that rough on the eyes.” Said Kelly, changing the subject.

“Doesn’t matter,” said Horatio. “We got us something worth wearing for the first time in months. This one’ll be a cakewalk. Just like those security guys have.”

There was some disagreement over who would get the K-25s they’d just located. Alescia made the discussion easier by revealing that she had a modern respirator of her own sitting in her heavily stretched backpack. Eventually, it was decided that, since Monte had actual goggles, Kelly and Horatio would wear the outdated K-25s since they were the ones expected to do the heavy lifting.

The K-25s were a little bulky as far as respirators went, but they covered the entire face, eyes included, though the gunk from the storm still stuck to the glass goggles here and there. Horatio had to keep pulling out an old piece of cloth to regularly wipe his lenses clean in the storm. The respirators made the walk more pleasant than Horatio had experienced in a year. Heck, this was probably the first time he’d breathed clean air in longer than that. Some family had probably put those in the back of the garden shed and forgotten them when they’d left after the storms had gone from a freak rarity to a regular occurrence.

In the hazy buffeting wind, the four of them looked like strange, inhuman apparitions. Most of the land was barren, some long forgotten construction project of steel and concrete had been abandoned ages ago. Kelly had told Horatio that the project was going to be some big research site for Hersching before they’d decided to relocate it inland five years ago. Amazing how much info Kelly and Monte could pull off the internet, even with the decayed state of the city. Monte had clearly been working on this raid for a while. Horatio and Kelly were just the muscle, and they both knew it. The wagon had a harness on the front that could be pulled by two people. Horatio had the thing attached to his waist while Kelly stood behind to help push when it got caught in mud or nearly tipped over by the wind. Monte and Alescia took point, with Monte keeping an eye out for any potential trouble. He held an illegal short-barreled rifle.

Horatio wondered what Alescia thought of the whole thing. She was probably some high flyer on the continent that worked in some industrial center or farming center or something. It must have been terrible for her to grow up there and then get thrown to the curb as he’d been. Just as he was beginning to reminisce, the wagon trailing behind him got caught in a ditch, and he had to stop and glance back. “Go on, give it a shove.”

Kelly slipped in the mud. “Just give me a sec.” His voice was tinny as he shouted through the respirator.

With a heave, Kelly lifted the rear end of the wagon and pushed it forward.

Horatio gave Kelly a thumbs up and took another step through the gusting wind. He’d pulled his hood tight around his face. The K-25 looked like some old school gas mask, which, figured Horatio, he supposed that’s what it was. A rubber breathing tube reached from his face to where the filter rested tied to one of the loops of his belt. A sudden motion caught Horatio’s attention. Monte haphazardly grabbed Alescia and swiftly pulled her to the ground, her heavy backpack landing in the swampy dirt with a dull splat. Monte must have seen something up ahead. Horatio didn’t give it a second thought and immediately dropped to the ground as flat as he could while straining to make out whatever it was that had alerted Monte hidden in the parturient haze. Horatio slowly pulled the quick-release cord on the wagon and crept forward through the damp muck. Behind her obscuring respirator, Alescia looked muddy, maybe terrified.

“See somethin’?” Asked Horatio.

“Rolled through the fog right up there.” Monte rumbled through his cloth mask. “Think it was a roamer.”

“Shit,” said Horatio. “Can’ we go round?”

“Ditch to the left, that open space on the right. That thing sees anything it’ll try to tag us, or maybe shoot us, depending on what type they have. Hopefully isn’t the same as that one what did in Marvin last year.”

Horatio waited in silence for a minute. “We’ll wait for fifteen then move.”

Monte nodded, “If it didn’t see us, should pass on. Brine is kill’n my nose tho.”

“Hopefully won’t be too long.”

“What’s a roamer?” Asked Alescia.

“Security roamer. They go out in the storm, autonomous like.” Said Horatio quietly. “How you don’t know about em? Didn’t Monte tell you what you were in for?”

Horatio glanced at Monte who gave a noncommittal shrug but remained silent.

“Them roamers go out in the storm, and don’t connect to a central grid. They use simple AI: seek and destroy mission with simple orders. If it’s a person, ID it, shoot it, or tag it. They wander around as improvised security, not high-end stuff either, just basic security for when th’storms is too thick. Dangerous, and if you can see it clearly, you’re hosed. Took us a while to figure them things out when they first started introducing them to combat what the media called storm loot’n. Just stay still, they’re motion sensitive.”

Horatio crawled back through the mud to where Kelly lay with his face down next to the wagon. “Roamer, we’ll give it fifteen and go ‘round.” said Horatio quietly. His muffled voice felt strange and metallic in the K-25 respirator.

Fifteen minutes came, and fifteen minutes went. The storm slowly slackened a little providing a bit of extra visibility, but mostly a cessation of the buffeting wind. By the time the air had cleared enough for them to see out to a distance of fifty meters or so, the roamer had long since rolled on. Roamers were like loyal dogs, randomly puttering through the wastes looking for anyone that dared try to breach the strongholds of their masters.

The rest of the trip, they didn’t talk. Horatio watched as Monte began pawing at his face with increased frequency, but there was nothing to be done. The trip back would be just as miserable, if not more miserable than the walk in, and they’d be carrying a much heavier load. Eventually they arrived in a ditch at the edge of an asphalt tarmac; most likely served as a parking lot for trucks when weather was fair.

The four of them lay down at the edge of the asphalt as Monte sighted down the length of his rifle looking carefully for security drones or anything else that was slightly off about the surroundings. Alescia looked well out of her element covered in malign residue from the mist, and muck from their walk. Horatio wondered if Monte knew what he was doing dragging her into a salvage run like this. Of course, without her, they wouldn’t be able to get into the warehouse.

“You see anything?” Asked Alescia through the diaphragm of her respirator.

Monte shook his head and coughed a little bit.

“Looks pretty clear, ‘cept for the camera’s there, and there,” said Horatio, pointing at a pair of towers barely visible at the edge of the fog. “Those won’t be workin’ though. All messed up from the brine in the air, just like Monte here.”

Kelly pointed across the lot. “According the map that our girl provided us with, the building is that way, we can follow that concrete barricade encase anyone happens by. Not likely, but it’ll be better than getting caught out. Can’t imagine trying to run back through this mess.”

Horatio nodded, “That looks like the safest route. Give me a hand and we’ll get the wagon on the asphalt.”

Entering the facility went easier than expected. Alescia placed her hand against the scanner and entered a key code, and the door just slid open. As the heavy door angled upwards, mucosal drops of ichor fell from it and landed on the asphalt at their feet. Horatio wiped a gob of the stuff off his jacket and onto the ground as the four of them went inside, leaving muddy footprints on the polished floor.

They walked through in a relatively barren concrete hall, new enough that the walls were yet to be discolored by the ever-present brine. Horatio observed that someone must work pretty hard keeping the floors and walls clean, maybe a sweeper or something. The place probably also had other automated systems and cageys for security. Down the hall, the lights were steady, not flickering. It must have been set up on an independent power supply.

“Keep your mask on,” said Horatio as Alescia made to remove her respirator. “Harder to ID us if they can’t see our faces.”

Alescia looked at him for a moment and then nodded, “I already used my key code to get in.”

“Anyone could have hacked a key-code.” Responded Kelly curtly.

“So where’n we go?” Asked Horatio.

“Blueprints indicate primary storage is down the hall and to the left, the remains of a laboratory is just past that.”

“What kinda lab?” asked Kelly.

“I don’t know,” Alescia replied, glancing down the hall.

“Think we should all go t’gether, girl” said Kelly.

Alescia looked at Monte, who nodded and spoke. “We stay together.”

“Lab first then?” Asked Horatio. “Don’t want to be caught by any surprises.”

“Sure.”

The four of them trundled inside. Horatio, with the wagon still attached to his belt, while the other three kept a lookout. Monte would go first at the corners and scan for security drones. Every time they stopped, Horatio held his breath waiting for Monte to light off a few rounds from that rifle, but the moment never came. Even parts of the automated security must be down in some places, or maybe Alescia, using her key to get in, had deactivated it? Horatio wondered what was in that big backpack of hers.

“Here’s the lab,” said Monte as they came to a large steel door.

“Can we get’n and ‘ave a look?” asked Horatio.

“Lab equipment don’t do well on the marketplace,” said Kelly.

“I’ll check anyway,” said Alescia.

It took the pry-bar to force the door open and about twenty minutes of work. When it finally caved, an open room of ambient blue and gold lights was revealed. It took a while for them to get a feel for the laboratory. Large machines looking like blocks of steel with indecipherable readouts stood against one wall, while hanging spheres of pink fluid were strung across a rack hung from the ceiling. It looked like the laboratory of an evil scientist in some film more than it looked like the occasional banal lab of instruments and samples that Horatio had occasionally found himself in on a salvage run. The lights in the ceiling were soft, and a perpetual hiss of low-temperature gases kept the little bulbs cold to the touch.

“The hell is this?” Asked Horatio.

“Don’t see no security, y’spose these things are worth much?” Asked Kelly, marveling at the serene little bulbs of fluid.

“Doubt it.” Said Monte.

Kelly suddenly jumped back and dove behind a nearby chair, prompting the rest of the group to likewise dive for cover, with the exception of Alescia, whose reflexes were not those of a real salvage runner.

After a moment of tense silence, Horatio glanced at Kelly who was still staring at the little fluid-filled sphere. “The fucker moved!” Said Kelly.

“What?” Asked Horatio

“That little fucker moved! I saw it.”

Horatio stood and looked at one of the little bulbs while Alescia opened her pack. It was a pink little thing, no bigger than a fist sitting at rest inside the sphere. “Looks like some kinda alien or something, you see those big eyes?”

“Not an Alien.” said Monte as he approached the glimmering rack. “I took biology once back when we had schools.”

“The hell is it?” asked Horatio.

“It’s a human Embryo.” Said Alescia from behind the two of them. “You three should just get what you can from the warehouse.”

Horatio turned to look at her. Alescia had removed her respirator and was unpacking square blocks from her bag.

“I’ll meet up with you guys in the main hall in a few minutes.”

Kelly looked at her and blanched. “That I know those is, those’re explosives, what’n the hell’re you doing, girl?”

Alescia looked at him and continued unpacking. “They are planning to rebuild the population. They’re creating a whole new generation from scratch. Those little things will carry the baby to term and then they’ll be raised somewhere else. They’re making people to-order because there aren't enough people being born for the next generation of workers.”

Horatio looked at her and back at the little artificial human babies. “Why?” He asked.

“Not enough of us, not enough for their grand projects or visions of galactic conquest. Just us. Just scavengers and survivors,” said Alescia. “And I won’t stand for it. It’s unethical to bring a new generation into the world like this. They’ve no right to just make people, no right to give them an easy sequestered childhood after what happened to "us" for the last decade.”

Horatio watched as Alescia began placing explosives around the room and preparing a number of small detonators. “That’s why you ain’t worried ‘bout your face on camera. Ain’t gonna be no stored data anyway.”

Alescia nodded. “Just get your loot from the warehouse an’ we’ll get out of here before turning this whole disgusting experiment into rubble.”

“I didn’t sign up for this. Why they doin it out here to begin with? Why not in the continental territories?” Asked Kelly.

“Legality, I think.” Said Alescia, “They had to wait until they had viable artificial wombs before they could bring it into the continent, outsourcing research and development to the badlands. Doesn’t matter, we’re stopping it here. Almost all the data is in this facility, and we got enough boom that nothing will survive. No more next generation to take what we’ve got left.”

Horatio looked at her and cocked his head, “They’re alive. We’re in this state ‘cause those who came before had the same attitude. “I got mine, screw you” from a whole generation shitting on next ‘till the world was ‘bout to collapse. They finally die happy while we pay for it with our homes, our labor an’ our taxes. We ‘got no right to deny the next generation their inheritance. I’m sick of it. Sick of what was done to us, sick of just playin’ th’next link in the chain to screw those coming after us. Maybe it’s time someone stepped out of the way and admitted that they isn’t good enough to live forever. You plannin t’ave kids Alescia?”

Alescia looked at Horatio, confused and surprised for a moment, and then shook her head. “Hell no. Not here, not like this. This isn’t no world for kids. This is different than just having kids, we can’t just let them "make" people. It isn’t right. I’ll do whatever it takes to prevent this project from completion.”

“Nothing I could say to change your mind then is there?” Asked Horatio

Alescia stood confidently with what appeared to be a detonator in her hand. “I’d rather blow us all to pieces than let this stand. Screw those fat cats, and screw the next generation. The world would be a better place without all of us.”

Monte walked over to her and removed the bandana from the lower half of his face, “Alescia-

There was a roar, a bright flash, and a spray of red ooze across the back wall. Alescia looked down at her chest, where a hole had been punched into her, and then up at Horatio, who was holding the revolver he’d kept concealed under his jacket. “You’ve no right. No right to steal the future of the next generation just cause’ it’s inconvenient. No more. I won’t be party to getting in their way.”

…

Her legs gave out, Alescia gasped and struggled to breathe, partially liquified lungs bubbled with bile and blood. “They- They- They deserve better.”

“So did we, but I’d rather ‘ave one chance than no chance.” Said Horatio. “Even if it’s an artificial one, a vagina ain’t no magic doorway that gives someone a soul.”

Monte knelt near Alescia where she'd collapsed to the ground, and heaved for breath as her body shut down. He glared at Horatio. Kelly stood there, any noise he might have made drowned out by the ringing in the ears of everyone present. No one spoke, not even Kelly, who was, for the first time in Horatios memory, speechless.

Eventually, Alescia stopped quaking, and Monte let go of her. He stood and pointed his rifle at Horatio. “She’s family.”

Horatio holstered his firearm. “I saved an entire generation. You do what you gotta do, man.”

“Care to explain this?” Asked Martin as Constantine was jostled into his office by an enormous security officer.

“Explain what?”

Martins voice cracked angrily.

He looked like some ancient statue of a righteous, Greek god. “Explain what Alescia Duwallen was doing in my Badlands Research Facility?!”

Martin flipped around a screen that displayed recorded security footage from the previous week’s storm. It showed a young girl getting shot through the chest by a man in a gas mask.

“I have no idea.” Said Constantine, her eyes hastily tracking back to the security guard at the door. “Why would she be there?”

“She’s your tech, I’m asking you,” said Martin, glowering. “More importantly, what was she doing with a pass-code and explosives?”

“I don’t… are you sure it was her?”

“We recovered her body from the site. Looks like a salvage run gone wrong, but with access keys that switched off our security. An access key that Alescia Duwallen shouldn’t have, Dr. Constantine.”

“Maybe she stole them,” said Constantine, lifting her chin defiantly. “Maybe she disagrees with your project as much as I do.”

“Maybe. An investigation will find out for sure.” Said Martin roughly.

They glared at each other for a few moments

“Get out of my sight.”

As Constantine exited the room, Martin looked back at the screen. Fate was a fickle beast, that was for sure: one subordinate with a bomb stopped only by an idiot with a gun. Martin decided not to dwell on it. If they were going to survive this slow-motion apocalypse, he had a future to plan.

Leave a comment

Share