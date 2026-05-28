Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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Daniel M. Bensen's avatar
Daniel M. Bensen
3d

I've been thinking about this. You have the top layer (aesthetics: goo covers everything) and the bottom layer (evil plot to mass-produce workers), but the middle isn't quite there. I wasn't pulled along by caring about the heist or whether it would succeed. The moment of revelation hit weakly because you hadn't set upthe girl and the boy

as the sorts of people who would have opposing reactions to it. Our reaction should be "of COURSE she would want to blow up the baby factory" and "of course he would kill her to stop her." And then! What does he do with all those babies?

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3 replies by Copernican and others
Casey Bowles's avatar
Casey Bowles
6d

It is a good story. Not sure the effort to try and take down the facility was the best use of her explosives and codes. Kill a few wasps when they are still larvae, vs killing the ones laying the eggs and all of that...

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2 replies by Copernican and others
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