To begin with a caveat, predicting the future, especially future nostalgic fashion trends, is a losing game. With that said, we are now just over halfway through the 2020s, and each decade is remembered in its own way. There’s no harm in taking a stab at the 2020s. Consider this a theoretical exercise in future cultural history. It’s rare to recognize a major cultural aesthetic shift when you’re sitting in the middle of it, so let’s actually try to

This is another one of my articles where audience feedback is going to be highly valued. Please let me know what you think, if I’m right, or WAY off base.

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The Egress from the Old World

The 2020s are marked by incredible economic, social, technological, environmental, and geopolitical instability. Some might even say unprecedented. 2020 was a hell of a year. The shutdown of the global pandemic, then the mass riots and burning of cities. By September, enormous wildfires across the West smothered half of the United States in smoke.

I love these images. I think that this reality was one of the best spiritual announcements that the axis of human civilization was shifting beneath our feet. The sky went red for weeks in some cities, blotting out the sun. Those who weren’t wearing protective respirators for the pandemic wore them for the smoke. A clean break from the old world, and introduction to the new.

Then there was January 6th, 2021, signaling the end of the MAGAboomers’ influence on politics and a political vacuum creating space for something new. Four years of progressive despotism followed by its own sudden and dramatic fall from grace. Social vacuums on the Left and the Right.

There was inflation, the calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, the war in Gaza, the oil shocks of yet another American engagement in the Middle East. Compared with previous decades, or the decades most of us grew up in, the 2020s are defined by one thing above all else:

INSTABILITY

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This decade’s aesthetic is reflective of the Gilded Age bifurcation (1920s) and also economic depression (1930s). A fashwave and synthwave aesthetic (1980s), but amplified by AI and artificial production. We seek authenticity when culture has grown inauthentic by assumption. We reject the corporate goy-slop globo-homo sludge that dominated the corporate world through the 2010s.

I remember the era of suppression that began in 2016-2017 and lasted until the summer of 24. The first years of the 2020s saw the ghosts of the old world attempting to hold tight its leash on the culture. Now, in 2026, artists and our culture have finally torn free of the progressive cultural commissars. They may still arrest and silence the occasional individual, but doing so is no longer sufficient to silence the angry crowd.

The 2020s are a rejection of the old world and its lies. In its place, a cultural vacuum filled by new creators. A period of artistic transition to post-realism. Any of us can create using new tools and high technology.

The Bread is Rotten, and the Circus is Gay

In the future, it will be remembered that the 2020s were when the digital frontier came to dominate the intellectual and Artistic. First, it was a wild frontier in the 00s, then it dominated our culture in the 2010s. Then, with the emergence of AI, the digital swept across the artistic world. On the one hand, it permits the mass production of slop, but on the other, it allows solo individuals to create artistic works at a scale never seen before in human history. A Renaissance.

Cultural instability produced brilliant new artistic works. At the same time, AI is still discernible, distinguishable from real video and photography. Thus, it seems that the 2020s will be aesthetically remembered for that not-quite-real vibe in music and art. Many of the best AI artists lean into unrealism as a feature rather than a bug. Using bolder styles. Realism isn’t the point. Visual fidelity takes a seat behind the metaphysical core of the work. Each frame is proximally loaded with associative incidental meaning.

The uprising of dissatisfaction with the status quo, combined with a real struggle to find authenticity in an environment of corporate branding and consumer-slop, has produced material that is saturated, garishly aggressive, and entirely stylistically unique.

Digital Neon is a screaming artistic style, bright and flashy and unmoored, like the culture it comes from; our digital worlds. Those paying attention are all asking the same straightforward question: what do we do now? The promises of the old world are laid out as undeniably hollow. Lives now lived beneath a panopticon of surveillance. Normal people can barely make rent at the end of the month. What do we do now that we’ve missed every milestone that we were supposed to have met in aging to adulthood?

We needed a new style that, instead of wallowing in self-pity, says:

“Alright, fine, I can handle a challenge.”

Digital Neon

Digital Neon is the aesthetic that the 2020s will be remembered for. Though I doubt my Substack has a wide enough audience that the name will stick: Bright colors and creative throwbacks; a style searching for something that we feel we’ve missed somewhere along the way.

2025 and 2026 have demonstrated a massive upwelling of digital neon art, consistent across multiple media. Throwbacks of old styles, as far back as the 1920s, were rebuilt for a new century. Character and world designs that meld the old, the new, and the out-of-place through the fluidity of AI.

As far as aesthetic choices, we could do a whole lot worse.

I have noticed this style popping up in anime, AI short films, music videos, and most forms of media. A hyper-reality of imagery where realism is an afterthought. The only place I haven’t seen Digital Neon make an appearance is in the corporate slop-works fed to us by Hollywood and advertisers. They may eventually catch on (probably will), but for the time being, these aesthetics are too bold and belong solely to the heralds of a new culture, and not the decrepit sovereigns of the old.

For all those things that are kind of going to shit: economically, geopolitically, culturally, spiritually, this new artistry is going to leave an impact. A 2020s aesthetic that’s notably separated itself from the 20th century. If nothing else, I hope this shift in visual style symbolizes a proper final break from the mistakes of the previous century and a real metaphysical reset for our civilizations.

When people picture the year 2020 several decades from now, they’ll probably remember it something like this.

I recommend the various examples below:

To Be Hero X (I’m still going over this kid’s show like I’m reading the Iliad).

Multiple Music Videos (Gonna Be, A Million Amelias, Yeah And?, Neon Oddessey)

Psyop Anime on Youtube

Gossip Goblin on Youtube

Let me know what you think in the comments (please, I’m actually curious to hear what other people have to say on the topic).

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