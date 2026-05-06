Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
May 10

Ever heard of Gunship? They're pretty close to what you're talking about, I think:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6_IqPHgQ-g

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1 reply by Copernican
Carson McKee's avatar
Carson McKee
May 6

Cool article, earned my sub. I think it's hard to see things like this when we are in the middle of them... And the future is what people make of it now. Look back to the 70's punk aesthetic of Vivian Westwood - her designs fueled much of 80's fashion. It's easier to see when we look back over our shoulder. Another example: Ghost In The Shell was a huge influence on millenial aesthetics of the late 90's and early 2000s... but at the time, it was on the fringes. That's where these things start - on the edges and then pulled into the center.

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