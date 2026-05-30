For those of you who are not terminally online, there has recently been a glorious incident at an anime convention in the state of California. I did not know, or care, about this until it went viral on twitter. It went viral for the exact combination of disgust and curiosity that you feel right now when you witness the resplendent documentation of the event in question.

Gross (unless you’re into it, I guess). More, it’s horrifically unsanitary. Just imagine those cosplayer feet tromping around a damn convention all day. Apparently, young women selling feet pics have been thinking too small. Real hustlers get coolers, fill them with punch, and soak their feet in the fluids before charging sweaty otakus for the privilege of taking a swig. The resultant horror of onlookers is matched only by envy of thousands of ancaps wishing they’d thought of it first.

What I find more interesting, is the reaction of the internet, twitter, and the general digital environment. There is the natural viral nature of shock, horror, disgust, and people pretending to be disgusted. There are numerous perfectly natural reactions across instagram and Twitter.

With plenty of people expressing their unique reaction to these events.

There are unsubstantiated rumors that a few guys are trying to sue the anime con (who are not responsible, it happened outside the con in a parking lot) because they drank the foot juice (knowing full well exactly what it was and paying for the privilege), and proceeded to get fungal lung infections (what retard pays to drink foot juice if they’re also immunosurpressed?!). Those rumors appear to be objectively untrue.

From a cultural standpoint, these reactions are mostly expected. What’s notably by its absence is a Karen-esque demand by hall-monitor types to forcibly prevent such “public endangerment.” It’s generally understood that the participants are aware of what they’re doing, and actively choosing to do it anyway.

A few years ago this would have resulted in a bevy of middle-aged Karens demanding some sort of legal consequence. Requesting a Behavioral safety committee. Seeking the involvement of state or municipal food regulatory agencies, and stressing attempting to doxx and harass the foot-juice creators.

There is an underlying cultural shift occurring at a philosophical level throughout the West. The pandemic lockdowns showcased a hyper-sensitivity to risk. The ideal world, in the mind of a modern leftist, has every person isolated and locked in a padded room forever so that no one is ever at risk of getting hurt or offended by any one else.

The reaction to the foot juice incident displays an irreverence. A disgusted irreverence, but an irreverence none the less. A willingness to accept risk, and moreso, a willingness to allow others to accept risk. The army of shrill harpies who would have flown from the mountain tops to hen-peck the participants through advanced concern-trolling, and complaints about female objectification are yet to materialize.

Fundamentally, the pushback against hypervigilance away from risk aversion is a meaningful change.

While I personally would never indulge in the consumption of the beverage, the fact is that the degenerates doing it are pushing the boundary of an impotently cautious culture. Let people be offended again. Let kids play outside again. Let people get hurt doing stupid things again. The oppressive feminine longhouse of the culture has finally poisoned itself.

Maybe if it was a sufficiently alcoholic to sterilize everything that entered it, creating a potently high-proof Essence of Anime Girl Feet. At least alcoholic enough to justify the Five Dollar Swig option to get a buzz for the night.

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