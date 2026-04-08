Mythopoeia

(from the Greek mythos “myth” and poiein “to make”) is the conscious, deliberate creation of a new mythology, fable, or parable

It appears that this will be my second Anime discussion after having gone through Berserk several months ago. In this case, I had to learn a new word before I began writing: as shown above, Mythopoeia. The direct-to-Anime release in spring 2025 hasn’t generated a lot of buzz online, but it is growing in popularity slowly.

In other news, I have kicked off a youtube channel. I’ve received some positive support for the possibility of expanding my work to another medium. If ever there was a piece of media that justified a separate review on youtube, this is it. You can join my new youtube channel here, or watch the embedded video below.

The video on youtube is a partner to this article, not a replacement for it.

To Be Hero X

TBHX is, as far as I can tell, one of the most aggressive attempts at philosophical storytelling since the Pandemic. What comes off initially as an immature cape-shit story actually approaches social media and mass culture with a fluid nuance that I’ve never seen anywhere else, or in any other medium. This show is simple enough that even immature teenagers who know everything can understand it, while also being an Aristotelian approach to forces that now govern modern life: social media, popularity, the division of the Self as perceived and the Self as truth, parenthood, and childhood. To Be Hero X has the potential to help our cultures define our relationship with the 21st-century attention economy.

Functionally, it’s constructing an entirely new cultural habitus regarding social media and how we can interact with it.

It may sound like I’m over-enthusiastic in my glazing of this relatively obscure Anime, but I’ll do my best to describe why it’s worth your time. I nearly started work on a flow-chart to figure out all the relationships, perceived characterizations, and their various psychological distortions… and that’s before I decided to write an article on it.

I uncovered TBHX when doomscrolling. It looked interesting and had a unique animation style. I watched the first couple of episodes and decided promptly that it was definitely worth the time. TBHX is built around a unique underlying premise.

In the setting of TBHX, all people have a trust rating that’s gained by gaining public trust. For most people, it’s somewhere between 0 and 10. In general, the rating behaves like a social media follower count. In function, it’s a hybridization of a Chinese social credit score and a Power Level counter. Characters who have low trust scores are frequently discriminated against, ignored, and passed over for promotions. People with high trust scores begin to take on the traits and abilities that their audience believes they have. For good or ill. That’s how it fits into the superhero genre: Characters with audiences thousands (or millions) of followers can perform physical feats as dictated by the beliefs of those followers. In the setting of TBHX, if enough people believe that a specific person can fly, then they actually can. The counter is also true: if enough people believe that a specific person is incapable of speech, then he actually cannot speak.

Which, of course, brings us to the media companies that carefully manage the images of these heroes. Unlike television shows like The Boys or Invincible, media conglomerates are much more restricted in action. They can’t simply make one of their top assets look bad, because if they do, that individual stops being an asset. Rather, the media companies function like a hybrid of social media management agencies and K-pop talent agencies. Trust in a hero can be cultivated over time, but it can be easily lost with a few errant words. These agencies are much more prone to protect the image of their heroes than the heroes themselves. The resulting spiderweb of political intrigue makes for an active backdrop to the flashy stunts of the heroes that occupy the foreground of the audience(s).

TBHX functionally forms a meta-narrative around the fact that the person watching is deifinitionally a participant in that story, just like every other viewer in the setting.

Those of you who work with social media like I do, even incidentally, will find some of the stories in TBHX deeply personal. I don’t know which ones, certainly at least one or two. With that in mind, I make these reviews and this work public because I wish to contribute to the culture. If you pick up TBHX and enjoy it, consider a paid subscription. It costs less than a cup of coffee a month to support this work, and my paid subscribers are greatly appriciated. I respect your time as a reader by not using AI to write these. I’d ask you to respect mine by considering a contribution.

The Philosophy and the Writing

To Be Hero X features an ensemble cast of 10 individual heroes over 24 episodes. Each character study is 2 to 4 episodes. Sometimes the same events repeat over multiple episodes from entirely different perspectives: A grumpy absent parent attempting to manage an immature chatterbox, or an anxious child attempting to connect with a dispassionate elder. The same scene from two entirely different perspectives; neither entirely wrong, but both lacking an understanding of the other as an individual.

That analysis functionally boils down the philosophy of the entire show:

That there is a fundamental disconnect between the way a person is perceived and the way that person may actually be. Not in a villainous context, but in the context of very real parasocial relationships. TBHX examines where the fuzzy line lies between self as spectacle and self as individual. Those familiar with social media (those of us on YouTube, Substack, Twitter, Twitch, or other “influencer” type individuals) are well aware that their projected self is not the true self. Of course, the illusion must be maintained because without it, one can’t form the parasocial relationships necessary to be successful. The source of an influencer’s power is simply the trust of their audience.

That is the philosophical disconnect that TBHX plays with. A smear campaign can be just as destructive to a hero’s physical capabilities as throwing them through a concrete wall. Media management firms attack each other financially, physically, and across social media and legacy publications. It’s an environment where trust is treated as a tradeable asset that can be gained or lost, procured, or invested. But the trust of the crowds remains also fundamentally fickle and beyond one’s capability to directly command. What does it mean to Be A Hero when being a hero requires that you lie to your audience? What does it mean when, rather than capturing an audience, your audience captures you, and your personality and physical features begin reshaping themselves to match the beliefs of others? How does the self survive in an environment where success also means losing control over how the self is fully defined?

These are excellent questions that would have never existed 40 years ago, but since the dawn of social media, they’ve become increasingly important. To Be Hero X is one of the first attempts to answer these through intelligent storytelling. Rather than a Jungian philosophical treatise, TBHX shows many different stories from many different characters. Each character represents different challenging aspects of the world’s trust system and different approaches to managing them. Some do so successfully, while others lose themselves to the system, their audience, or the management companies that prop them up.

For all that it’s a deep philosophical examination of mass-relationships, TBHX does an excellent job keeping the individual stories and characters simple enough that they can be thought of as archetypes. Archetypes that real people can use to approach similar questions in their own lives.

I’ve stated for some time that the next great genre of literature is going to be a return to the historic Epic. TBHX has successfully reinvisioned the cape-shit genre to reach beyond secular materialism, and into the realm myths that capture modernity.

The first character study in TBHX begins with the suicide of a main character. While I initially took this to mean that TBHX would be an attempt to subvert the genre, that assumption was incorrect. Rather, it’s an introduction to the dichotomy of the real self against the notion of the perceived self in a fashion so heavy-handed that even a 14-year-old can understand it.

The second character study examines what it means to be on the outside of the trust system, and what happens when one is offered the opportunity to quickly climb to prominence within it.

The third examines the way that cults of personality can get out of hand and begin commanding a person’s character, and the losses one might suffer when abandoning an audience.

The titular “Hero X” only makes a formal appearance in the last couple of episodes. Episodes that include several truly spectacular and well-animated fight scenes. All of those scenes, however, are also framing for the discussion of more complex ideas around relationships, media, and artificiality. The idea of a thing is not the thing, but in this setting, where mass belief is also real, the idea can become the thing.

Each character study leads into the next with characters crossing paths. Some moments are recontextualized, while others are left as mysteries that the viewer may try to solve from various disparate perspectives. TBHX mostly lacks a central arc; much like our real lives, it’s about people trying to manage their desires and the interests of those around them from day to day. It almost seems like a Chinese version of Soviet Fiction in that sense: where the philosophical throughline of the media overshadows a core narrative.

My personal take on “Hero X” is that his abilities allow him to at least unconsciously understand that he is inside a piece of media. Thereby using that fact to swap art styles, change rules, and step sideways in his own reality. Less a combat ability and more the capacity to shape the meta-narrative around himself.

For those who want incredible spectacle and fun characters, it has that, along with top-notch animation when it comes to choreographed fight scenes. When it comes to philosophy: the tragedy of the commons, the true self, a subversion of Nitezche’s Overman, recontextualization of Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan, and the Archetypes of Carl Jung…. it has that too.

This is one of the most ardent attempts I’ve ever encountered at a 21st-century philosophical Epic centered around the psychology of the crowd.

And it’s cape shit. Because… of course… what else would it be?

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For those interested, here’s a kissanime link for those who want to see it.

If anyone wants to see it in Chinese with English Subs, the episodes are on MEGA