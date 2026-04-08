Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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ImperialistCanuck's avatar
ImperialistCanuck
Apr 9

Imagine how horrifying it would be if the OF hoes got this kind of power. We cam never allow this to happen.

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3 replies by Copernican and others
Daniel M. Bensen's avatar
Daniel M. Bensen
Apr 11

You really made me want to watch that anime! I like your shtik with the suit and the grayed out face (the cigar grew on me too) and your literal asides to the second camera.

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11 replies by Copernican and others
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