Preamble

It is time that I throw my own hat into the ring regarding this particular piece of polemic fiction. It’s particularly topical given the recent events in the UK and the Western World. A look at toxic progressive empathy taken its natural conclusion.

Written by Jean Raspail and published in 1973, Camp of the Saints is a book infamous among those the media describes as “Far Right” and virtually unknown outside of that. Were history set upon an even keel, Camp of the Saints would sit on the bookshelf of every high school right next to the classic works of the same genre: notably 1984, Brave New World, and Fahrenheit 451.

This book was so dangerous that for decades, now, the English translation has been out of print, available only as an expensive antique, or through the Internet Archive, where a single shoddy .pdf. The corporate owners of the English translation rights have, despite considerable interest, refused to republish it. That was until September of 2025, when a new translation was created and distributed.

As of now, what was once an antique book is now cheap and in-print. What’s more, it’s been converted to an audiobook available on Audible. It took the destruction of Western Culture for us to see published the one work of dystopian fiction that warned us of it.

Given its relevance, it makes sense that over ten percent of the run-time consists of various forwards from the author, translator, and the publisher, that describe the political and cultural push against its own publication. It’s worth it to read (or listen) through the numerous forwards to better understand the context and the author.

If you’re a Racist, a Fascist, a White Supremacist, a Chud, a Retard, or a “Far Right Extremist” go ahead and SMASH that subscribe button. We’re happy to have youhere, and we’re among friends. I respect your time by actually reading these books and writing these reviews by hand without the use of AI. Please consider a paid subscription. It costs as much as a cup of coffee per month.

There’s also going to be a Youtube video out on my channel that partners with this review next week. It covers some followup topics. I was originally intending to release the video at the same time, but given current events, there’s no better time than now to drop the review. So, subscribe to my channel and stay tuned for part 2.

An Introduction to the Text

Among the dangerous books written in the late 20th century, Camp of the Saints takes the self-destructive anti-nativism of the neoliberal world order and draws it forward to its own natural conclusion. Like other works of fiction, it takes popular ideas and asks the question: “What if these beliefs are taken to their ultimate logical end?”

The book is written from the perspective of an omniscient historian who witnessed the events of the text; he knows that his work will be censored, silenced, or redacted. In the context of the book, the accurate recollection of the events described is inherently destructive to the (now) dominant anti-racist political regime. The force of political progressivism will destroy any such history on the basis that it may “incite racial hatred” or “create division.”

A fascinating bit of forethought in that those are the exact reasons why Camp of the Saints was itself banished from public view for the last half-century: Liberal cultural diversity transitioned smoothly to violent censure and virulent “anti-White” or “anti-Western” genocidal hatred.

The book is a dramatization of the Fall of the West. Not in pitched battle, but as it has lost its spiritual core to rampant idealism. The “other” is always to be given deference over our own people. The sympathy that is demanded for the “other” is also silenced and denied for our own. At what point do a people become so spiritually deracinated that they lose all legitimacy to exist? At what point do they become so deluded as to lack totally a theory-of-mind of the “other,” and at what point does sympathy for the foreigner overwhelm survival?

Camp of the Saints answers these questions in sometimes graphic detail. Some of the horrors written on those pages hadn’t happened to innocent Western children yet… but now, fifty years on, and they have happened. Many times over, in many places and nations, across the West. In comparison to the reality of the West in the 21st Century, Camp of the Saints is a tame warning.

The book begins with a great migrant fleet setting off from Calcutta, India. The poor, the starving, the diseased, and the malformed set out for the West- A land where milk and honey flow freely and where the rivers are rich with Fish. The people of India want a better life for themselves, even if they have to walk, unarmed, onto foreign lands to get it. They, like many peoples, believe that their land is simply poor and that Western nations are simply rich. Failing to understand that it is not some “magic dirt” that made France, England, Australia, and the United States rich, but rather it was the French, English, Australians, and Americans. The West doesn’t horde “magic dirt” but “magic people,” so to speak. Were the West to be flooded with Indians, it would become just like India, not magically make the invading Indians wealthy and intelligent.

I doubt that it’s possible to explain that fact to third-world migrant retards.

To conclude a spoiler-free version of the review: You should read it. It should have been taught in high schools for the last 50 years. You should probably buy a copy before the beast of Progressivism finds a new way to censor it. If you buy the Audible copy, use a tool to convert it to an .mp3 file so that it can’t be deleted from your personal library after the fact. There’s a reason it’s been censored for the last 30 years or so. It’s dangerous, subversive, and intelligent in a way that modern dystopian authors wish they could be.

Alright, so, spoilers, I guess, for a 50-year-old book. There’s not that much to spoil, as most of us have been living the text for all our lives.

A Review of Camp of the Saints

The book begins with the Migrant fleet. It takes about nine months to travel from India, past South Africa (they were denied passage through the Suez Canal by the Egyptians), then north, through the Strait of Gibraltar. The text is bookended by the fleet running aground off the coasts of southern France. We begin with a notably conservative old French professor of culture enjoying his last meal as the metaphysical barrier between the West and the Third World has shrunk to a few hundred meters of salt water between the run-aground fleet of the wretched and filthy and the pristine beaches of southern France.

We’ll get back to the old professor

Initially, the incoming migrant fleet was treated as a joke, one taken seriously only by those on the ground in Calcutta. The reactions depend on the people. Those who retain objective cognizance see the ships forcibly seized by hordes of half-starved migrants as an existential threat to the existence of the West. Those who have been consumed by The Beast of liberalism see the migrants as a sacred pilgrimage of oppressed people whose arrival represents a near-religious sacrament that will wash away Western sins.

A young man (whom today we would call a Communist or Anti-fascist) speaking with the Old Professor states: “There’s a million Christs on those boats out there!” While pointing to the southern shore, where the migrant fleet waits to disgorge its contents. “And first thing in the morning, they’re all going to rise. The million of them. So your Christ, all by himself … Well, he’s had it, see?”

“Do you believe in God?”

“Of course not!” Replied the communist.

“And those million Christs? Is that your own idea?” Asked the professor.

“No, but I thought it was kind of cool.”

The conversation concludes with the old professor realizing that there is no point in talking sense into this young anti-Fascist. There is no logic or reason one can give for loving the things one loves and wishing to protect them. Thus, he simply shoots the young man in the chest and returns to his evening’s last meal.

What began in the public eye as humor regarding the migrant fleet when it first set off grows dimmer day by day as the moral weakness of Western thought is laid bare before it. Initial reactions are telling. Commercial shipping companies tell their own tankers and cargo vessels to avoid the fleet, not to protect their cargo, but to protect their consciences: By steering well clear of the migrant fleet, no individual captain is ever faced with the personal decision on whether or not to intervene and assist.

A clearly necessary precaution as a man later finding himself in such an extraordinary circumstance was publicly castigated for his choices to not stop and save thousands thousands of drowning migrants, instead plowing through them in his dingy as their bodies blocked the straight of Jakarta.

The inability of the West to defend its own borders becomes increasingly obvious and catastrophic the closer the tidal wave of migrants draws to Western shores. Leftist media pundits extol the need for humanitarian universalism. A single “human race” in the face of endless third-world hordes. The government becomes increasingly exasperated, realizing how impotent their own militaries and police are: Defanged by decades of propaganda highlighting a terror of the Self (the White European and boogeyman of Racism), combined with an undeserved virtue bestowed upon the Other.

Progressivism Run Rampant as the many-headed ideological Beast, has delegitimized the whole of White, that is to say, “racist” civilization.

Once the legitimacy of the French Nation is called into question, the governance apparatus begins to break down weeks before the first migrant foot touches French soil. Most of southern France depopulates as scores of people flee north from the approaching onslaught. Unlike the endless handouts and ideological support for the flotilla, the French have no moral compunctions about gauging and abusing one another in times of crisis. It is not wrong to scam the White man under a liberal world view, but it is wrong to even be impolite to a brown one.

The flight takes on the form of an anti-epic of total retreat in the face of uncertainty. Under the progressive paradigm, one cannot defend oneself or property while remaining moral. Simultaneously, it is self-evident that the White French and the coming migrant hordes are distinguished by culture, norms, history, genetics, and, importantly, a proclivity for violence. A Frenchman killing an Indian would be an unthinkable crime of racial hatred. For an Indian to murder a Frenchman, it would just be the Indian “expressing his culture.”

“Now, it's a known fact that racism comes in two forms: that practiced by whites— heinous and inexcusable, whatever its motives—and that practiced by blacks—quite justified, whatever its excesses, since it's merely the expression of a righteous revenge, and it's up to the whites to be patient and understanding.”

What option is there but to flee?

There is another Option. See the associated youtube video when that comes out.

Across the depopulated south of France, workers go on strike. Prison breaks are staged. The whole of the civilization grinds to a halt. And of course, the communists declare that the Revolution is at hand, despite not being very clear on what that “Revolution” entails, but for some anarchistic mucking about, looting, and drinking.

Even the military dispatched to at least try to

maintain order in the face of a million-strong migrant flotilla vanished into the countryside. A single, unapologetic colonel and a small brigade become all that is left to defend the civilization that was France. The few who refuse to accept the stupid progressive slogan that’s dominated the headlines since the fleet first set sail:

“We are all the men of the Ganges.”

The text so accurately displays the weakness of the West that it borders on prescience. The most powerful militaries in the world, the strongest fighters, and the best weapons are impotent without the moral legitimacy of their own civilization. Against an enemy that is unarmed, sick, hungry, and tired, the West can do nothing but open the gates. The Beast has seen to it that any sense of moral certainty has long since vanished.

I’ve heard it said that the World Wars have so traumatized the West that for generations any semblance of national exceptionalism, religious fervor, or racial supremicism has been forcibly silenced. Rather than electing to build a better world, the populations of the West, particularly the thought leaders of Europe, have looked at Nazi Germany and decided, through independent action, to do the opposite of that. Taken to the extreme, this philosophy produces a weak culture with no foundation.

Camp of the Saints runs that philosophy into the ground, or, more accurately, into the shores of France.

The author attacks the Catholic Church for abandoning its own parishes in favor of a delusional conception of Charity at any expense. The pope sells off the Vatican and all its assets to live as a pauper: one with the people he wishes to help… rather than as a leader capable of actually helping them.

The Author attacks the old conservatives, military men who fight because they’re ordered to without any moral certainty as to why.

The Author attacks the bourgeoisie class as they flee impotently in the face of the slightest discomfort and lack any moral framework by which to defend themselvs. Simply pretending the third world doesn’t exist doesn’t make it go away, and to confront the migrant hordes directly is to risk the highest cardinal sin of modern Western civilization: racism.

The Author attacks progressive humanitarians for a delusional perspective on the third world. Thinking them the same as educated Westerners who have simply run out of food. Progressives project onto the third world a sense of post-tribal universal brotherhood and imagine them as saviors who will culturally enrich Western civilization.

No group in the book accurately understands the third world, or tribalism. All of these groups project their own beliefs onto the migrant fleet without once stopping to ask what the migrants actually want. It’s all social signaling with no philosophical depth. A society of blind pundits and among them not one philosopher or diplomat.

It doesn’t matter that the diseased masses are at your shores; you are supposed to welcome them, and failing to do so makes you a racist. Numerous young women go to heroically welcome the incoming horde, only to find themselves relegated to sexual objects for the masses of migrant men when the fleet finally makes landfall. In reality, such has unfortunately produced an inter-generational punishment for hubris: it is the children of the women who welcomed the migrants now suffering the most.

By the end, even the old Colonel Constantine Dragasès, who has for weeks been warning of the necessity of violence, chooses to instead turn his guns on the roving French anarchists and communists that have enabled the fleet rather than the fleet itself. “A proper fight for his men.”

As opposed to an improper massacre I suppose?

In fact, the vast majority of the violence depicted in the book is “White on White” so to speak, stemming from the breakdown of Western legitimacy, which is the moral failing that enabled the migrant fleet, rather than the cause of the migration.

The Beast of Progressivism

Above all, the book highlights Western delusions. There is little outright malice on behalf of the third-world armada. It consists of simple people, from a violent, ugly culture, seeking a better life for themselves en masse. They’re tribal. They’re violent. They’re aggressive. They care not for the customs or interests of the West, or universal brotherhood. The migrants are after the magic dirt where life is better than at home. They lack the wherewithal to understand that it’s the people of the West who made it prosperous, not the place. And they don’t care. Why should they?

When faced with such a massive stinking migrant horde, any reasonable civilization will put up walls, soldiers, and possibly auto-turrets to deter the onslaught. That is how the foreign horde behaves, after all.

“Namely, the Third World’s staunch refusal to admit any debts, to dilute the radical meaning of its triumph by sharing its glory with alien beings. To thank them, or even accept their existence, would merely prolong a form of subjection. The turd eater settled things once and for all.”

The West, however, is morally weak.

White skin, in the eyes of the third world, means weakness, resources that can be taken, and guilt that can be exploited. Thus, A hundred more flotillas begin organizing in Africa, India, anywhere that life is worse than in the West. No leaders are opening the gates; there is merely collective action in service of the progressive Beast. It is seen as the ultimate moral good to End Whiteness.

At one point, a radio host (here in the 2020s, he’d be a podcaster or Hasan Piker) travels to southern France to welcome the migrants and do a show. The man and his beautiful wife are welcomed by the various communist groups and workers’ parties that have formed in the countryside. Eventually, he encounters a group of former prisoners who have broken out after the guards abandoned their posts. Having once been a proponent of prison reform, he stays with them for the night at a venerable old repurposed hotel. He wants to know their opinion of “We Are All Men of the Ganges.” He believes that his promotion of prison reform creates a moral shield around himself, where bad things happen only to the bad people, such as the racists that he rails against in his radio show. But there is no shield around him or his wife, a fact he learns when he spends the night alone, locked in a hotel bathroom. You could imagine the rest, but the author details some of it for us.

All of these self-righteous projections onto the migrant fleet are just projections. In the end, they mean nothing as a torrent of black and brown individuals floods into France in search of food, land, and medical care. In the end, only a small group of survivors organizes to defend what was White France by simply shooting any migrants within 10 kilometers of their village. No mercy or empathy or false statements about human brotherhood, just bullets for traitors, indians, and Whites that have “integrated” into that new multicultural world.

This group of Frenchmen entertainingly enough includes a properly French man of Indian descent who takes great pride in the elimination of Indian migrants.

There’s a moment in the book where two ideological brothers of White France see each other from afar. They’ve never met before, or spoken, but they know in a metaphysical sense that they’re on the same team. Both have committed heresy against progressive orthodoxy, brothers beyond distinctions of class, age, or even race. These two men understand that they’re on the same team against the world. A silent camaraderie is something many of us among the New Right have experienced, and there’s a certain romantic tragedy in it. If there’s anything I’ll miss as the New Right gains cultural traction, it’s the transcendental brotherhood.

Summary

The dramatization of the decline is far faster than that which has actually occurred. What in the book happened over the course of a year or two has, in reality, taken as many generations. That dramatization, reasonable creative license by the author, betrays other important questions.

The Beast is a progressive ideology. A thousand-headed monster intent on the destruction of all Western civilization. The biblical metaphor is apt as the ideology is a force of total destruction, and those consumed by it cannot act against its nature to the point of suicidal delusion.

A modern reading leaves hanging only one important question. Not in the text, but in the comparison between the lived history and the dramatization. What happens when multiple generations of Westerners are subjected to the Social Darwinian forces of decline over multiple generations? When Pity and Mercy are the weapons through which your homeland and history were threatened or silenced?

Here, there are a few distinctions that matter: In the book the decline happened quickly, and under an Indian invasion rather than an Islamic invasion. Both work to the advantage of those of us who want to preserve our people. Islam is an enemy combatant we can attack, and a multi-generational decline allows us time to rebuild a sense of requisite moral certainty.

These are the questions that I’ll dive into deeper in the associated YouTube video, so head over to my channel and stay tuned. Suffice to say, that the era of Liberal Western Civilization is over one way or another. Western Civilization is over, or Liberalism is over, or both.

Cheers!

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