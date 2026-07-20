Alright… here we go.

This will ruffle some feathers, or have some people calling me gay, or both.

Probably both.

Why I Decided to Write This

A few months ago, there was an interesting mass shooting. What was initially billed as a “Far Right NeoNazi” appeared suspiciously like a cute femboy and his lover deciding to shoot up a Mosque in San Diego. The media then promptly dropped it when the next THING(TM) came around and we never really got much closure.

In this case, the two shooters were one Caleb Liam Vazquez, pictured below, and one Cain Lee Clark (the individual I presume to be his boyfriend?) unless other evidence is brought to light.

And for anyone wondering, these two lil’ guys really went for it. They were clearly traditionalists. Their firearms were black and painted with white messages. Predominantly, messages of the category you’d see shitposted on the Discord servers of Austere Femboy Scholars such as themselves. They’d taken the time to acquire morale patches with the black sun and a few other shitposty memes. As one who has been known to hang in the weirder parts of discord, my thoughts are that these two were entirely serious right-wing terrorists. They acted with a sense of brevity one doesn’t see on the progressive Left (generally being miserable little gremlins with no sense of self-awareness), and they selected a Mosque that was specifically linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A pretty good choice, all things considered. The media had to tread very carefully in vilifying these two kids, and even then, the timing was pretty impeccable. The general sentiment in the West is certainly not what it was in 2019 when Brenton Terrant engaged in his act of mostly peaceful protest down in New Zealand.

Also, at least one of them sincerely billed himself as a femboy, and there’s a nonzero chance they were sleeping together.

We live in a weird world. Hell, we even have a popular streamer dancing in honor of the pair with an AK and a skull-mask to match.

One could argue the original was better.

Again, the sort of depression-brevity one sees among close friends on Discord. The cultural milieu of these two kids is one in which I’ve made some of my own friends in the past.

Following this particular event, I decided that it was time to have an honest discussion about the topic at hand: Femboy Fascism. What is the connection that causes young men to gravitate to both?

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Regarding Fashy Friendships

There are a lot of “cute femboy neo-nazis.” A lot of people, both right and left, seem to wonder why that is. While the hardliners of the far-right are sometimes almost as puritanically exclusionary as the hardliners of the far-left, the big tent of the Right includes a lot of people who don’t really fit the mold of what an “ultra-chud” is supposed to find acceptable. Individuals like Blair White are a great example.

My own digital explorations have brought me into contact with both groups. This provides a relatively unique perspective on the phenomenon itself. Some of the Femboy Fascists are just there to be edgy. It’s a much more fun form of meta-irony than being a progressive.

Why are progressives so miserable to speak with? Half the reasons I’ve gravitated so hard to the Right originally were just that progressives are awful friends and no fun to be around. No sense of fun, for them, everything is a competition for control, for a winner-take-all game of Praxis. How can you be friends with a creature so dedicated to hierarchy? I guess Frieren is an excellent analogy yet again. “Progressives aren’t mad about the Epstein Files because they hate the cruelty; they’re just jealous because they didn’t get an invite to The Island.”

Regardless, many of the cuteboys, transsexuals, and pseudo-transexual femboys, and so on, on the internet, find it far easier to make meaningful friendships and simply have fun among those of the Far Right than the progressive Left. They care a lot less about their specific retarded sub-category of pronoun, and a lot more about the friends they make along the way.

Half of the time, they’re ironically shitposting Hitler memes, the other half of the time, it’s not ironic. The only way to tell which is which is to be good friends with the guys there.

As such, younger communities (that’s below age 28) of far-right extremists on discord (particularly White men) generally have at least one or two token femboys or trannys, a Mexican, and an Uncle Ruckus black guy, and they all play Helldivers 2 together or something.

For those boomers out there, we’re going to briefly go over terms so that I can be specific about the topic. Language evolves, so the terms that were used 5, 10 years ago are not the same ones used today. Back in the day, we had “traps,” but that terminology has mostly died out now.

I’m going somewhere with this, I swear. Just bear with me while we jot down our definitions real quick.

Femboys

A “Femboy” is a male who presents with an extremely feminine affectation. Sometimes he’ll microdose estrogen but will not describe himself as “transsexual.” Often he’s young, physically attractive (especially if you’re into that kind of thing, I guess), and presents the affectation semi-ironically and fully aware that a lot of people will not be into it. Broadly speaking the term “femboy” can run all the way from an effeminate dude who crossdresses some one, to a cute girlfriend (male).

Such people will not claim to be female. Request you pretend that they are female, or make any social commentary. Often they’re just young dudes trying to figure their shit out.

Trans Boys

Trans or Traps, on the other hand, actually do engage in Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) either on their own using Brazilian Bathtub Estrogen (this is real, look it up), or with formal medical intervention. Trans individuals will present a fully female affectation. Those who hang with right-wing-extremists (of which there are many) will call themselves “trannies” and enjoy the resultant attention and banter. The irony of being a right-wing tranny is not lost on them, but they find far more fulfilling friendships among the young men of the New Right than the status-obsessed misery hierarchies of the progressive Left.

There are many a storied debate over whether or not hooking up with an M2F tranny counts as gay. Femboys definitely count as gay; they just don’t care. The primary distinction is that (successful) trans boys generally appear as attractive females (excepting the reproductive bits). Femboys will wear makeup and cross-dress, but will not aspire to pass as female. Instead doing their thing for a while and often settling into a more normal lifestyle after a few years.

In both cases, the Right Wing Trannies and Femboys seek out attention from young men who are totally heterosexual guys, I swear!

Troons

Troons are the group a lot of people on the New Right think of when someone says “tranny” or “transsexual” or “gender-confused-retard-presenting.” Troon is an excellent catchall for those who are grievously mentally ill and think changing gender will fix their problems. This is the group that presents as mentally ill rather than putting effort into being physically attractive. Troons (male-to-female) and pooners (female-to-male) tend to be obsessed with being acknowledged as the other gender despite in no way resembling it. Like little tyrant demiurges of delusion, they seem to think that by controlling public perception, they can control reality.

Troons tend to be unattractive, violently progressive, and extremely mentally ill in one way or another. Troons are the dregs of human society who think they’ll be special if they can just gain a little bit more social prestige. If you see an ugly transsexual desperate to get bottom surgery (disgusting) who clearly can’t figure out how to put effort into his life?

That’s a troon.

Conversely, if you see an attractive transsexual, you’re probably looking at a trans-boy as listed above. While the troon seeks to seize cultural praxis and impose their reality on you, the tranny is probably looking for a boyfriend and/or someone to take care of him and start a homestead with.

Now that we’ve cleared up our definitions, let’s get back to why Femboys, and many Trans boys, gravitate towards the hard New Right.

Understanding the “Why?” of Femboy Fascism

What initially looks like a pair of groups that should be mutually exclusive actually contains several important points of overlap. The progressive Left is generally too mentally ill and zealous to understand its own shortcomings, so the correlation doesn’t appear nearly as self-evident to them as it does to those from a far-right perspective.

One thing of note is that as civilizations decline, homosexuality and feminine behaviors and appearances often become more culturally accepted as affectations among young men. generally. This effect was seen in China, Greece, and Rome historically, and can now be seen in Korea, Japan, the United States, Europe, and Poland (and Ukraine).

The relationship between young men presenting a feminine affectation and cultural decline is strongly correlative. As the cultural ideals of the civilization no longer support the existence of young masculine men. Those men who behave in a masculine fashion, outside of a few very specific subcultures (military, CEOs, etc.), are generally punished by that society. They’re punished at a broader social level, and they’re often punished internally by their own families.

“Why can’t you stop being loud and just be a quiet and demure boy like mommy wants?”

Many young men are generally aware that it’ll take decades of luck and the accrual of resources before they will be respected enough or powerful enough to enjoy life. As such, it becomes a logical thought process for some that they might as well use their youth to enjoy the benefits of the lesser sex. That is, to gain the benefits of being feminine enough to draw resources and attention from the men who already have accrued some wealth or status.

For those with high time preference and little hope for the future, it becomes a reasonable choice. Particularly among young boys broken down by the modern cultural system, and among those on the ‘tism spectrum, the idea is appealing.

I don’t think mom intended this when she doped up her son on medication, but here we are

Our school system already dopes up young boys on drugs and treats them like dysfunctional girls. Is it any wonder that so many of them look to other modes of being? Why bust your ass to be successful in a society that actively despises you when you can get together with a “daddy” who already has his shit together? In many ways, these young men behave like young women, not merely in affectation, but also in mindset and goals. This, much as I am proudly on the political right, is not a value judgement against femboys or trannies. It’s a statement of understanding. There is a method to their madness.

In that sense, to call it morally reprehensible for a kid to be damaged in a world that sets as its highest moral virtue, damaging him, is hardly fair.

Across history, we see this behavior as civilizations decline over and over again. So then, why do so many individuals who would classically be defined as the “homosexual community” find themselves aligned with the far right?

Well, first, it’s because they aren’t a part of the classical homosexual community. The modern femboy communities only tacitly interact with the “traditional” homosexual communities. Functionally, they’re different groups of people. The former is expressing a male sexuality (resulting in the mass spread of STDs and numerous casual hookups) while the latter is expressing a much more feminine sexuality (hypergamous in nature, and seeking economic and emotional support).

The appearance of femboys strongly correlates with the dominance of feminist ideology. The cultural fate of the United States was sealed in August 1920 with the passage of the 19th Amendment. Over the intervening century, self-righteous old hags have systematically dismantled “the patriarchy.” Which is to say traditional relationships, traditional marriages, traditional masculine ideals, and traditional institutions. All have been irreversibly damaged. The process continues to this day with brief respites between generations of ideological female supremacists in academia, commerce, and government.

By the 1990s the pro-female ideology had concluded its inevitable transition into an anti-male ideology. Feminists are inherently dangerously envious of the fact that men are (on average) biologically faster, stronger, smarter, and more capable of emotional stability. Female envy therefore drives an ideology that does not seek egalitarianism, it seeks to destroy men. Especially easily swayed young men and boys.

“I know a strong woman therefore all women are are strong”

By the time homosexual marriage was legalized nationally in 2015, general cultural acceptance of homosexual behavior was at an all time high, and has remained so. Simultaneously, third wave feminism had created a generation of young women so mentally unhinged that they destroyed their own marriages. Those same women, now lacking a husband figure in their life to blame for all of their problems went about attacking their own sons.

Women will instinctually protect their progeny as “children” until that child reaches an age of 13 to 16. After which time, the woman regards that child as a “man.” Neoliberalism is focused on materialism and hedonism, and feminism is focused on protecting women from men. Neoliberal feminist women, therefore, see their own children as a threat to their well being; leading to emotional abuse and trauma for the child. Children born after 1990 or so were often ideologically hated by their own mothers. A generation of young boys despised by their own families the way a nagging wife despises her husband of 30 years.

As the reader may imagine, there were negative results for the mental well being of these young men. They’d been brought up by a school system run by childless 40 year old feminists, blamed for all ills of the world, and their mother was right there to rub it in when they returned home. The profile of a trap or femboy is relatively consistent (again, this is a generalization, not an implicit pronouncement).

Divorced Parents

Middle Class

Neoliberal Feminist Mother

Mentally Unstable

Spent much of their childhood in proximity to the mother

The femboy and trap exist because the society they live in taught them that all masculine ideals are evil. Society clashing with ingrained biological impetus resulted in substantial cognitive dissonance. A feminized society taught young men that when men attempt to achieve, the results are evil. Especially if those men happen to be

White. They were taught that they are somehow inherently bad and/or mentally ill by virtue of being male. Generally, they lived in families with an absent father, or a father so denigrated by his wife, he might as well have been absent.

Those young men who were particularly strong-willed and prone to be less social responded to this society by becoming hyper-masculine right-wing extremists who endorse ideas such as Might Is Right and authors like Theodore Kaczynski. Those who want to be accepted by the larger body politic, or simply want to be accepted by anyone as their own families spent years vilifying them, are less likely to take the approach of a headstrong rebel. Rather, they take on a feminine identity and often seek to form relationships (emotional or physical) with masculine men as surrogate father figures. Those who are still very heterosexual will still seek sexual relationships with females while simultaneously seeking attention from thirsty males on the internet by posting lewd images of themselves.

One can hardly even blame those who swore off women altogether after experiencing violence, discrimination, or emotional abuse at the hands of so many entitled, self-righteous women. Experiences that most of us among the New Right can relate to. Having grown up in this catastrophically damaged society for most of our lives. That, combined with the ease of forming digital relationships, has led many to seek more productive personal friendships with digital degenerates.

Occasionally these relationships that form are even healthy.

As much as the “homosexual community” remains a public health crisis, the femboy subculture is only loosely connected to it. Rather, the femboy subculture has a lot more in common with an entirely different group of people. Ultimately, the reason that there are so many “femboy nazis” is because those two sub-categories are the same group: they’ve had nearly identical experiences in life. Both have been attacked for their beliefs, their race, false claims of privilege, and both have been constantly denigrated.

It actually makes a great deal of sense that they would gravitate towards similar interests over time; i.e., restoring the proper global hierarchy with Western White Civilization at the top.

Historically, a similar phenomenon was seen in Roman relationships during the post-republican era in examples like Hadrian and Antinous. Some of the reasons were economic, and some of the reasons were broader cultural instability.

The only functional difference between many femboys and right-wing-dissidents is that the former responds to the trauma of a broken society by bending to a shape that fits within that society, while the latter responds to the trauma of a broken society by becoming a stone refusing to budge, lashing out righteously in the opposite direction.

Once exposed to an objectively pro-White and pro-Male ideology (usually for the first time in their entire lives), the former is often very happy to adopt it. It is probably the first time that they’ve met men who have decided that it is our duty to retake our birthright as masters of this planet. The femboy is often on board with this, and excited to meet a man who isn’t a cowering progressive goblin. Not just because these men of the New Right are fun (we are), and not just because we express a brevity that progressives lack, but because these effeminate men fundamentally identify with the overarching ideological goals.

Both of these groups want a homeland that doesn’t hate them for being White Men. They want a society that doesn’t treat them as dysfunctional women, and doesn’t exonerate browns as bizarre objects of cultural worship.

For some, it’s the first time in their life they were told that they have a value as a member of a larger group, as one of our people. That their individual value is not that of a mere worker-drone, or sexual object, or unwanted child. Rather, these people are presented as proud individuals of a larger tribe; their historic identities matter. The New Right focuses on family and folk. Those are the very things that have been what many were missing in their lives to begin with.

I remember what the purges were like on social media back in the day.

While many of the identitarian puritans will REEEEE at this, the New Right should maintain space for the proverbial cutebois. Not because there is nothing wrong with them; many have substantial long-lasting trauma and issues that will take them years to overcome. Rather, because they’re not that different. One people, one folk, even including the ones that have been forced into a painful mold by a society that hates them. It would be immoral to hold against one of our kinsmen the fact that they were harmed by a broken society in which they were never given another option. People whose places in our own civilization have been likewise destroyed by those same powers that hate us.

We’re all in this one together, and there are demons at the gates. And killing demons is Awesome.

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