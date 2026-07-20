Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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Patrick Hearse's avatar
Patrick Hearse
3d

The later part (not the crossdressing parts lol) was hella relatable. I grew up in a "men are pigs household", parents not divorced but despite my dad literally being a paratrooper veteran with gigachad physiognomy he was totally steamrolled by my mom who would encourage my sister, who was further encouraged by her friends into retarded feminism. By which I mean I literally would get lectured for male rape and violence as a prepubescent boy. I don't think the effect is pretty for anyone in such situations.

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NeonPatriarch's avatar
NeonPatriarch
3d

''Hail the Femboy 4th Reich, Negro''?!(?!?!?!)

Amusing read, though you will predictably be called a faggot for dipping your proverbial wick (lol) in these heavily contested, murky waters (also lol).

Me, I'm fine with our estrogen-addled Freikorps (Fraukorps?) and their strange ways, as long as they stick to our side and abjure the Alphabet Mafia, I'll turn a blind eye to their reckless hunger for sodomy, though I will forever give them ribbing banter for it. (#nohomo)

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