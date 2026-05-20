Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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The Otter's avatar
The Otter
May 20

I am glad my article served as a launching point on the topic. It's a strange one to have written as a non-Christian. I just see that there's a subset of Christians who strive to be vitalistic; however, I still see the religion trend generally towards the life denial that Nietzsche warned about.

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1 reply by Copernican
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Patrick Hearse
May 20

Spencer totally deserves to be called a fatty for how he burned the alt right to the ground. Like this article. One thing I will say is age is only a positive in harsh conditions (not necessarily physically harsh though) because it means you've survived. This is why men like Paul Gottfried, Pat Buchanan, Jared Taylor and Peter Brimelow managed to achieve the venerated status they have (on the right), because they've put it on the line since a very young age and stuck it out this long, with no reasonable hope of success in their lifetime. They are the diametric opposite of the boomer, who expects the rewards with no sacrifice.

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