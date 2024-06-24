ALWAYS THE HORIZON

@copernicean_ on Xitter

Copernican is a published author who prefers to post and repost under the auspice of anonymity. This series is primarily book reviews, but contains some political philosophy and short stories. Upgrade to a paid subscription for the properly spicy content.

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Keep updated with responses to current events and new book reviews. The author will try and complete something every week or two that’s topical and of actual value. Short stories and novels will be shared as they’re completed. Thanks to my many donors and backers.

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