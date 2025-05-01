Do you know who Lord Miles is?

Lord Miles is a war-tourist who enjoys visiting spicy foreign nations. African nations in states of civil unrest, Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, and similar places. He’s also been an entertaining shitposter on Xitter and ended up in some fascinating places rubbing shoulders with some fascinating people. Recently, he’s kicked up a new row on Xitter by proposing an invasion of Haiti.

The proposal itself isn’t anything outrageous, lot’s of people shitpost on Xitter and say similar things. Many have in the past. What’s interesting about Lord Miles's doing it is the overwhelming public reaction and support that he’s received. Few people are thinking about it now, but that reaction will be making some powerful people extremely nervous.

I’ve screen-capped the saga thus far for you to enjoy below:

It took him 48 hours from announcing a shitpost “let’s go invade haiti” to receiving more volunteers than the United States Army gets recruits in a year (61,000 being the 2024 recruitment goal). That’s young men volunteering to fight to the death in a far-off land, not for their country but for Lord Miles personally.

Remember how I’ve been talking about Monarchism for a while now? Some random but well-known guy on Xitter has the power to rally an army equivalent in scale (and if American, equipment standard) to the standing army of a small nation-state. This describes more how disaffected young men in the West are and less Lord Mile’s personal (though substantial) charisma. Men in the West have few prospects and very limited options in terms of building a legacy. Any attempts made by those men to act within the rules of the global world order have led nowhere. Thousands of frustrated, angry, and in the United States, extremely well-armed young men are willing to do nearly anything to build something for themselves.

Lord Miles has demonstrated something important with this series of xitter shitposts: all they need is a rallying cry.

While a bit older, I very much identify with the mid-twenties man in the West. I can say that if I were promised an inheritable title and a small estate of 100 or 50 or 15 acres, there’s almost nothing I wouldn’t do to secure it. If the cost-benefit analysis were favorable, I would happily participate in a modern peasants’ crusade. I am not the only one. According to Lord Miles, after his initial shitpost, upwards of tens of thousands of individuals personally reached out offering funding and volunteering to fight.

That’s insane.

Modern militaries wish they could see recruitment numbers like that. Imagine the US military dropped some new ‘Join Today’ ad and within 48 hours was swamped with more recruits than they normally get in a year.

I ran some back-of-the-napkin math: According to Lord Miles, he is “pretty sure every single one of his 300,000 white male followers reached out and volunteered to help” in some way. Let’s assume he’s telling the truth. If only one-third of them are willing to do anything… that’s 100,000 people. Of those 100,000, there are probably a third (30,000) willing to show up and 70,000 willing to donate to the cause.

Those who donate proceed to give an average of $1000 to the cause, and those who show up donate $2000 and bring their own gear (worth an average of $5000 if you know anything about the firearms community).

The results: An army of 30,000 men who require minimal training (this is their autistic special interest) with a spear-point of 500 to 2000 blooded combat veterans who can perform specialist training. Those 30,000 men bring with them around 150 million dollars worth of top-of-the-line civ/military equipment: night-vision, thermal, drones, radios, medical. In addition to that, Lord Miles has a liquid budget of another 130 million dollars and that’s before ongoing donations and nation-state involvement in the project.

A single moderately charismatic man with a vision in the modern world can rally an army worth 300 million dollars, of 30,000 active soldiers who will mostly work for cheap/free of disaffected western men… with a single accidental shitpost. Militaries and massive nation-state propaganda machines can’t do that. Many who join the Military in the United States rightly think of it more as a mark on their resume than service for “God and Country.”

Now, maybe I am over-enthusiastic with my numerical estimations. The point remains: No one in a Western nation is willing to die for their country because their country hates them.

I wouldn’t be willing to die for this country. This country can take the ATF and IRS and shove them right up it’s managerial ass. For a King, though? A shot at a meaningful legacy, one way or the other? If I survived, I’d be an example to my future kids: I’d have done something that mattered to us, our family, not for Lockheed Martin’s bottom line or some corrupt, incompetent managers laundering money in DC.

There is a breakdown of faith in the global order and national economic system among young people. The breakdown has progressed further than I’d realized until I saw that post on Xitter from Lord Miles and the fact that 300,000 people immediately rallied to his banner. Bureaucracy and managerialism have been working overtime to prevent men like that from popping up across the “civilized” world.

Seeing how fast it happened and how completely unapologetic his supporters have been, I suspect that this is a cultural canary in the coal mine. This is a warning shot across the bow of the leviathan. “If you make it impossible to forge a life beneath your rule, we will abandon you.” Without faith, the institutions collapse in on themselves, and non-nation-state actors become the dominant militarized force. Blue Vir discussed this in his writing, which I highly recommend.

As progressives would point out, laws are just cultural constructs.

A degree of stability is required for the modern world to exist, but a calcified system of managerial bloat? Young men, it appears, have had enough. Anyone who can rally them to any type of conquest-oriented cause will rally support. I doubt that it matters who, or where, or how. The one thing we all have in common is that we all want out.

Maybe Walt Bismarck was prescient when he created the Tortuga society.

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Updates:

November 2025, the group of guys DID get together online

January 2026, Lord Miles dropped out of the Haiti project

February 2026, The remaining group of guys has incorporated as an international consulting firm.

March 2026, Ideas are being thrown around to put together a few million dollars through various digital consulting gigs on behalf of the firm.

May 2026, Still looking for a major client that can pay out enough as to begin a broader project involving regional reclemation.

Existing takeaway: The networking opportunity provided by the Haiti project is still very real, and it looks like when you put a few hundred intelligent and ambitious underemployed guys together, interesting things start to happen. So far no one has been arrested as far as I know.