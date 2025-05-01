Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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Boflys's avatar
Boflys
May 1, 2025

Interesting to think about the phycology of this. Imagine what Elon Musk could fund if he wanted to. I’m a 20 year retired army officer and I wouldn’t do it again for this bullshit government. But I’d do it for the glory of what western civilization is supposed to be. Now realistically WTF does this “lord” know about running an army or the logistics of invading a country or controlling the country in the aftermath? Probably nonsense. But it certainly made me think. Thanks.

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4 replies by Copernican and others
Noah's avatar
Noah
May 2, 2025

The reason I think that is because reading the book made me want to form a company of mercenaries and have my own city-state. I agree with some of your other commentators that this guy probably does not know what he is talking about but I also think you do make an excellent point that it is only a matter of time at this point before someone comes along and actually means this.

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5 replies by Copernican and others
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