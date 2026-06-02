Always The Horizon

Always The Horizon

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May 2026

The Culture is Healing
While it may be an affectation of degeneracy, the response has been enlightening
  Copernican
Staring Down Dusk: A Short Story for the 21st Century
A short story that I wrote a while back and wanted to publish.
  Copernican
Why Vitalism Isn't Enough: Hamburger-Spencer
Vitalism is a strong core for cultural philosophy, but still has structural limits that must be addressed
  Copernican
What is Digital Neon? The Aesthetics of the 2020s
Each decade is dominated by certain aesthetic choices: from 00s e-girls to the suburban chrome of the 1950s. What will this decade be remembered for?
  Copernican
Page Zaplendam: Amelia Counter-Revolution
An interview with Page Zaplendam about the Amelia Counter-Revolution Anthology
  Copernican
1:37:40

April 2026

The Whitehouse Press Shooting is an Economic Sign of the Times
A brief discussion of yet another attempt on Trumps life.
  Copernican
Indictment Against the SPLC for Fraud and Gain-Of-Function Research on Racism
Finally, hopefully, that slimy organization is going to get it's due.
  Copernican
Perpetual Cultural Decline and Its Consequences
Is simple survival enough? The questions asked by the book Metro 2033 are oddly topical in the 21st century
  Copernican
Surviving: Luxury Poverty and Oil Shocks
The early 21st century is defined by collapsing living standards, a reduction in quality of life, economic turmoil, and forever-wars. What do we do now?
  Copernican
Grathew and the Amelia: Counterrevolution anthology
Listen now | A podcast and discussion with Grathew, one of the authors in the anthology of Amelia and her counterrevolution in the United Kingdom.
  Copernican
1:45:10
An Animated Experiment in Social Mythology: To Be Hero X
A little known sleeper-of-a-hit Anime has succeeded in performing one of the best deep-dive's into modern social philosophy. A Carl Jung treatise barely…
  Copernican
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