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On the Nature of Vitalism : Podcast with the Otter
An in-depth podcast with the otter to discuss our respective approaches to the concept of Vitalism in philosophical epistemics
22 hrs ago
•
Copernican
12
5
1:08:46
May 2026
The Culture is Healing
While it may be an affectation of degeneracy, the response has been enlightening
May 30
•
Copernican
53
31
9
Staring Down Dusk: A Short Story for the 21st Century
A short story that I wrote a while back and wanted to publish.
May 28
•
Copernican
16
7
8
Why Vitalism Isn't Enough: Hamburger-Spencer
Vitalism is a strong core for cultural philosophy, but still has structural limits that must be addressed
May 20
•
Copernican
29
8
6
What is Digital Neon? The Aesthetics of the 2020s
Each decade is dominated by certain aesthetic choices: from 00s e-girls to the suburban chrome of the 1950s. What will this decade be remembered for?
May 6
•
Copernican
78
41
13
Page Zaplendam: Amelia Counter-Revolution
An interview with Page Zaplendam about the Amelia Counter-Revolution Anthology
May 5
•
Copernican
1
2
1:37:40
April 2026
The Whitehouse Press Shooting is an Economic Sign of the Times
A brief discussion of yet another attempt on Trumps life.
Apr 27
•
Copernican
26
1
Indictment Against the SPLC for Fraud and Gain-Of-Function Research on Racism
Finally, hopefully, that slimy organization is going to get it's due.
Apr 22
•
Copernican
122
38
23
Perpetual Cultural Decline and Its Consequences
Is simple survival enough? The questions asked by the book Metro 2033 are oddly topical in the 21st century
Apr 22
•
Copernican
36
9
4
Surviving: Luxury Poverty and Oil Shocks
The early 21st century is defined by collapsing living standards, a reduction in quality of life, economic turmoil, and forever-wars. What do we do now?
Apr 15
•
Copernican
54
14
6
Grathew and the Amelia: Counterrevolution anthology
Listen now | A podcast and discussion with Grathew, one of the authors in the anthology of Amelia and her counterrevolution in the United Kingdom.
Apr 11
•
Copernican
15
6
1:45:10
An Animated Experiment in Social Mythology: To Be Hero X
A little known sleeper-of-a-hit Anime has succeeded in performing one of the best deep-dive's into modern social philosophy. A Carl Jung treatise barely…
Apr 8
•
Copernican
32
25
6
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